Ranji Trophy Final Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Score Day 3: Third day of Ranji final begins

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Day 3 Bengal vs Saurashtra: Three years after he crushed Bengal’s Ranji Trophy hopes in the final, Arpit Vasavada once again came to haunt them at the same stage again, standing tall with an unbeaten 81 to take Saurashtra closer to their second title, here on Friday.
The Saurashtra vice-captain, whose 106 handed them a match-winning first innings lead in the 2020 final in Rajkot, once again got under the skin of Bengal, sharing two key partnerships with Sheldon Jackson (59) and Chirag Jani (57 not out).
The duo of Vasavada and Jani, who are unbroken in a 113-run partnership, stepped up the run-rate in the post-tea session, extending their first innings lead to 143. Saurashtra were 317 for 5 at close on day two in reply to Bengal’s 174 all out.