Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Ranji Trophy Final Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Score Day 3: Third day of Ranji final begins

Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score, Bengal vs Saurashtra Match Updates: Arpit Vasavada once again came to haunt Bengal at the same stage again, standing tall with an unbeaten 81 to take Saurashtra closer to their second title.

By: Sports Desk
February 18, 2023 08:00 IST
Ranji Trophy Final BEN vs SAUR Live Score Day 3 : Saurashtra look win outright against BengalRanji Trophy Final BEN vs SAUR Live Score Day 3 : All to play for on Day 3.

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Day 3 Bengal vs Saurashtra: Three years after he crushed Bengal’s Ranji Trophy hopes in the final, Arpit Vasavada once again came to haunt them at the same stage again, standing tall with an unbeaten 81 to take Saurashtra closer to their second title, here on Friday.

The Saurashtra vice-captain, whose 106 handed them a match-winning first innings lead in the 2020 final in Rajkot, once again got under the skin of Bengal, sharing two key partnerships with Sheldon Jackson (59) and Chirag Jani (57 not out).

The duo of Vasavada and Jani, who are unbroken in a 113-run partnership, stepped up the run-rate in the post-tea session, extending their first innings lead to 143. Saurashtra were 317 for 5 at close on day two in reply to Bengal’s 174 all out.

Bengal vs Saurashtra Day 3 Ranji Trophy final: Follow live action of the final from Eden Gardens.

Arpit Vasavada continues to haunt Bengal as Saurashtra take firm control over Bengal in Ranji final

Saurashtra batters Arpit Vasavada and Chirag Jani return at the end of the 2nd day's play of the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Bengal and Saurashtra, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 08:00 IST
