Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Ranji Trophy Final Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Score Day 2: Saurashtra look to firm their grip at Eden Gardens

Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score, Bengal vs Saurashtra Match Updates: Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya clinched three wickets each to reduce Bengal to 174 on day one.


February 17, 2023 08:00 IST

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Day 2 Bengal vs Saurashtra: Early in the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy final at the Eden Gardens, Saurashtra firmed their ascendancy to win India’s prestigious red ball domestic competition for a fourth time. The visitors dismissed hosts Bengal for 174 in the first innings as Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya picked three wickets each.

Harvik Desai (38* off 51) and Vishvaraj Jadeja (25 off 36) led the way as Saurashtra finished the day at 81/2, trailing by 93 runs. The team promoted Chetan Sakariya (2* off 9) as the nightwatchmen to close off the day’s play.

Saurashtra had last lifted the trophy in the 2019/20 season, coincidentally beating Bengal in the final. The win marked their third title in seven finals. Bengal on the other hand haven’t won a final since 1989/90. While Saurashtra finished second in Elite Group B and beat Punjab by 71 runs in the quarterfinal, Bengal finished top of Group A and went on to register a nine wicket win against Jharkand in the final eight.

Scroll to follow Bengal vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates

 

Live Blog

Bengal vs Saurashtra Day 2 Ranji Trophy final: Follow live score and updates of the final from Eden Gardens.

Bengal vs Saurashtra Day 2 Ranji Trophy final

Saurashtra's bowler Jaydev Unadkat celebrates the wicket of Bengal's batter Manoj Tiwary during the Ranji Trophy final match between Bengal and Saurashtra, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI)

On the eve of the Ranji Trophy final, Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary told this newspaper that he wanted a spicy pitch with pace and bounce as Saurashtra’s batsmen thrived on “low and slow” surfaces. Tiwary got exactly what he wanted but the surface proved a double-edged sword, and it was the visitors who made better use of the conditions. They operated on a probing line that teased the batsmen’s off-stump as their bowlers called the shots on Day 1 at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Jaydev Unadkat won the toss and opted to bowl on a green-top. The Saurashtra skipper (3/44) and Chetan Sakariya (3/33) made the new ball talk and left the hosts reeling at 17/4 inside five overs. [Read more]

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 08:00 IST
