Ranji Trophy Final Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Score Day 2: Saurashtra look to firm their grip at Eden Gardens

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Day 2 Bengal vs Saurashtra: Early in the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy final at the Eden Gardens, Saurashtra firmed their ascendancy to win India’s prestigious red ball domestic competition for a fourth time. The visitors dismissed hosts Bengal for 174 in the first innings as Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya picked three wickets each.

Harvik Desai (38* off 51) and Vishvaraj Jadeja (25 off 36) led the way as Saurashtra finished the day at 81/2, trailing by 93 runs. The team promoted Chetan Sakariya (2* off 9) as the nightwatchmen to close off the day’s play.

Saurashtra had last lifted the trophy in the 2019/20 season, coincidentally beating Bengal in the final. The win marked their third title in seven finals. Bengal on the other hand haven’t won a final since 1989/90. While Saurashtra finished second in Elite Group B and beat Punjab by 71 runs in the quarterfinal, Bengal finished top of Group A and went on to register a nine wicket win against Jharkand in the final eight.

