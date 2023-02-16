Ranji Trophy Final Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Score Day 1: Manoj Tiwari and co. look to claim Ranji dream at Eden Gardens

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Day 1 Bengal vs Saurashtra: India’s prestigious red ball competition will reach its conclusion starting Thursday as Saurashtra face Bengal in the 2022/23 season Ranji Trophy Final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While Bengal registered a comprehensive 306 run win over defending champions Madhya Pradesh in their semifinal, Saurashtra beat Karnataka by four wickets to book their ticket for the summit clash.

Saurashtra had last lifted the trophy in the 2019/20 season, coincidentally beating Bengal in the final. The win marked their third title in seven finals. Bengal on the other hand haven’t won a final since 1989/90.

While Saurashtra finished second in Elite Group B and beat Punjab by 71 runs in the quarterfinal, Bengal finished top of Group A and went on to register a nine wicket win against Jharkand in the final eight.

Scroll to follow Bengal vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Final Live Score