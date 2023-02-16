Ranji Trophy Final Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Score Day 1: Manoj Tiwari and co. look to claim Ranji dream at Eden Gardens

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
By: Sports Desk
February 16, 2023 08:30 IST
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Day 1 Bengal vs Saurashtra: India’s prestigious red ball competition will reach its conclusion starting Thursday as Saurashtra face Bengal in the 2022/23 season Ranji Trophy Final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While Bengal registered a comprehensive 306 run win over defending champions Madhya Pradesh in their semifinal, Saurashtra beat Karnataka by four wickets to book their ticket for the summit clash.

Saurashtra had last lifted the trophy in the 2019/20 season, coincidentally beating Bengal in the final. The win marked their third title in seven finals. Bengal on the other hand haven’t won a final since 1989/90.

While Saurashtra finished second in Elite Group B and beat Punjab by 71 runs in the quarterfinal, Bengal finished top of Group A and went on to register a nine wicket win against Jharkand in the final eight.

Welcome to our live blog on Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final game between Bengal and Saurashtra at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. A red-hot Bengal will have a chance to claim their first Ranji Trophy title in 33 years when they face Saurashtra, bolstered by the return of pacer and domestic game heavyweight Jaydev Unadkat, in the summit clash here from Thursday. Stay tuned for more live updates.

For Manoj Tiwari, his cricketing tryst to win Ranji Trophy with Bengal has been similar to the Nawazuddin Siddiqui -starrer movie Manjhi – The Mountain Man. The famous dialogue from the protagonist, "jab tak todenge nahi tab tak chorenge nahi (Will not stop until I break this)." It took Dashrat Manjhi (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) 22 years to carve a path through a mountain with a chisel and a hammer is indicative of Bengal's angst to win India's prestigious domestic club competition.

Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary has a similar life story. He is into his 19th year in first-class cricket but has failed to win the Ranji Trophy. He has come close thrice -- 2005-06, 2006-07, 2019-20 -- and ended up as as runners-up all three times. [Read]

