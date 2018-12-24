Ranji Trophy, Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh: Fiery Avesh Khan negated by Anuj Rawat

IT WILL not be much of a stretch to say that the future of Indian pace bowling is here and now. Sample this. Back in IPL 2013, Umesh Yadav was the lone Indian to feature in the list of the 100 quickest deliveries bowled. Five editions later, you had as many as six Indians topping that list, headed by Mohammad Siraj, who clocked his fastest at 149.94 kmph, followed closely by Shivam Mavi and Avesh Khan. India’s dominance in the charts has put some of their more famous overseas peers in the shade.

That stat encapsulates the surfeit of young fast bowlers in Indian cricket who are making heads turn with their raw aggression and pace. Much after his exploits in the IPL, Avesh continues to dazzle in the Ranji Trophy, where he has given Madhya Pradesh a reason to dream with his pace and nip.

On a crisp winter morning at the Ferozshah Kotla, the 22-year-old knocked the wind out of Delhi’s top order in a scintillating spell, prising out openers Hiten Dalal, Kunal Chandela, Dhruv Shorey and captain Nitish Rana in a six-over burst.

In reply to Madhya Pradesh’s paltry 132, Delhi were gasping at 36/5, before a 134 from wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat helped the home team to a score of 261, thereby earning a first-innings lead of 129 runs on Day 2. Avesh would return to pick two more scalps at the fag end of the day to finish with figures of 6/51, and take his season’s tally to 34 wickets from six games so far.

Behind all the brawn though, Avesh is blessed with an astute cricketing brain, which wants to keep striving for excellence, and at the same time keeping a tab on his workload. “I have been playing so much cricket now for over two years that it’s important to keep a tab on the body and fitness and managing the workload,” he says. “I rarely bowl in the nets in between matches now. I know what my form is, and bowl only on match-eve.”

Avesh says his fitness and workload is closely monitored by his team management and everything is clearly chalked out, right down to the last detail. Having a clear plan reduces the risk of a breakdown, as it gives the fast bowler ample time to rest, recover and rejuvenate at the end of an exhausting day’s spell, like on Sunday, when he hurled down 17 overs effortlessly, while maintaining rhythm and pace in equal measure.

Managing workloads of fast bowlers has been the watchword in Indian cricket in recent times, with the BCCI having created a database that spells out information on the number of overs bowlers have clocked, and their injury management, all of it done to keep them fresh for the bigger international assignments. While opinions are divided on this issue, it’s interesting to note that a similar move is being followed in first-class cricket by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

For all his successes in the IPL and shorter formats, Avesh says it’s the challenge of playing red-ball cricket that he relishes the most. “When you keep switching formats, you have to keep making those slight alterations in line and lengths. But if you ask me, it’s the longer format that I enjoy playing the most. It tests your skills as a bowler, and you need patience to set batsmen up. You learn a lot of things along the way like deception and ways to set batsmen up, “ he explains.

Even though he is pleased with his own efforts, the fact that Madhya Pradesh are currently behind in this game, and the bowlers struggled to dismantle the Delhi lower half, hurts Avesh. “I think we bowled a lot of loose deliveries to the lower-middle order. But full credit to (Anuj) Rawat, he batted beautifully,” he sums up.

Avesh was spot-on in his observations about Rawat. The wicketkeeper’s counter-attacking century, when chips were down, could well go on to negate Avesh’s six-wicket haul. His rapid 183-ball innings, which comprised 14 boundaries and four sixes, is the finest in his fledgling career spanning nine first-class games so far. Rawat, who is smarting from the recent snub at the IPL auction, quips, “Perhaps, this knock came a few days too late.”

Brief scores: MP 132 (Shivam 3-48, Vikas 6-41) & 7/0 trail Delhi 261 (Anuj Rawat134, Avesh Khan 6-51) by 122 runs