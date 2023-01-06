scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023
Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: 6-wicket haul for Mohit Redkar, half-century for P M Thakur, Prayas Singh

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates: Follow all the live action of India's premier domestic tournament through the day.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: January 6, 2023 10:29:51 am
Elsewhere, S J Nikin Jose’s 67-run knock played a huge role in Karnataka securing the first innings lead on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand put up a brave fight but Bengal took a crucial 163-run lead in their second innings at stumps on Day 3 in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A clash at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun on Thursday.

Live Blog

10:29 (IST)06 Jan 2023
Anhimayu Easerwan scores a 50

CAU vs BEN: Abhimanyu Easwaran hits a 50 runs in 112 balls, Bengal are112/1.

10:15 (IST)06 Jan 2023
Half century for Sudip Kumar Gharami

CAU vs BEN: Half century for Sudip Kumar Gharami in 119 balls, Bengal have put together 93 runs with a loss of 1 wicket.

10:02 (IST)06 Jan 2023
Anukul Roy hits fifty

RAJ vs JHA: Anukul Roy scores 52 runs in 73 balls. Jharkhand 356, 6 wickets gone.

10:00 (IST)06 Jan 2023
Fifty for Vijay Shankar

MUM vs TN: Vijay Shankar hits 51 runs off 78 balls, Tamil Nadu have put 398 runs on board, they are 4 wickets down. 

09:50 (IST)06 Jan 2023
Fifer for Mohit

KER vs GOA: With Rohan Prem's dismissal, Mohit Redkar takes a 5-wicket haul (20.2-4-57-5), Kerala are reeling at 182/8.

09:40 (IST)06 Jan 2023
Half-century for P M Thakur

BDA vs HP: P M Thakur brings up a half-century in 94 balls. Himachal Pradesh are 561, 8 wickets down.

09:23 (IST)06 Jan 2023
50 for Prayas

ODI vs NAG: Prayas Singh scores 51 runs in 88 balls. Odisha are 404/6.

09:15 (IST)06 Jan 2023
Himanshu Mantri slams ton

Wicketkeeper Himanshu Mantri hit a century (126, 194 balls, 16 fours, 2 sixes) in the second innings to help defending champions Madhya Pradesh declare at 257 for 5 and set Vidarbha a target of 407. [Read More]

09:12 (IST)06 Jan 2023
Baba Indrajith's red-hot form continues

Since the start of the 2016 season, Baba Indrajith, the Tamil Nadu captain, has scored 3,039 runs in 39 matches at an average of 63.94 in first-class cricket. No other Indian player has this good an average in red-ball cricket.Consistency has never been an issue for 28-year-old Indrajith. Runs have come in different conditions and against good attacks. [Read More]

09:07 (IST)06 Jan 2023
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy matches. Stay tuned for further updates.

Suryakumar Yadav’s advice to Sarfaraz Khan drives him to another Ranji century

Sarfaraz Khan

After his name did not feature in the India Test squad for the recent Bangladesh tour, Sarfaraz Khan got a text message from his childhood friend Suryakumar Yadav. It had just four words: “Aur lamba maarte reh [Keep playing big knocks].”

Yadav has known for years what it means to wait in hope before every national selection committee meeting, to be so close yet so far away from that elusive India call-up. Having been through that same agonising phase, Yadav did not give Sarfaraz a shoulder to lean on; instead he offered his friend sane advice.

And Sarfaraz has continued what he has been doing for the past three domestic seasons – scoring marathon runs in red-ball cricket. After piling up 928 and 982 runs in the 2019-20 and 2021-22 Ranji seasons, Sarfaraz has tallied 388 in five innings this season so far. On their part, the selectors have kept telling him that he is on their radar and that his time will come soon. (READ MORE)

