Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: 6-wicket haul for Mohit Redkar, half-century for P M Thakur, Prayas Singh

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 4 Live Updates: Wicketkeeper-batter Himanshu Mantri hit a fine century in the second innings to help defending champions Madhya Pradesh make 257/5 dec. and set Vidarbha a target of 407 in their Ranji Trophy Group D match.
Elsewhere, S J Nikin Jose’s 67-run knock played a huge role in Karnataka securing the first innings lead on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Chhattisgarh.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand put up a brave fight but Bengal took a crucial 163-run lead in their second innings at stumps on Day 3 in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A clash at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun on Thursday.
CAU vs BEN: Abhimanyu Easwaran hits a 50 runs in 112 balls, Bengal are112/1.
CAU vs BEN: Half century for Sudip Kumar Gharami in 119 balls, Bengal have put together 93 runs with a loss of 1 wicket.
RAJ vs JHA: Anukul Roy scores 52 runs in 73 balls. Jharkhand 356, 6 wickets gone.
MUM vs TN: Vijay Shankar hits 51 runs off 78 balls, Tamil Nadu have put 398 runs on board, they are 4 wickets down.
KER vs GOA: With Rohan Prem's dismissal, Mohit Redkar takes a 5-wicket haul (20.2-4-57-5), Kerala are reeling at 182/8.
BDA vs HP: P M Thakur brings up a half-century in 94 balls. Himachal Pradesh are 561, 8 wickets down.
ODI vs NAG: Prayas Singh scores 51 runs in 88 balls. Odisha are 404/6.
Wicketkeeper Himanshu Mantri hit a century (126, 194 balls, 16 fours, 2 sixes) in the second innings to help defending champions Madhya Pradesh declare at 257 for 5 and set Vidarbha a target of 407. [Read More]
Since the start of the 2016 season, Baba Indrajith, the Tamil Nadu captain, has scored 3,039 runs in 39 matches at an average of 63.94 in first-class cricket. No other Indian player has this good an average in red-ball cricket.Consistency has never been an issue for 28-year-old Indrajith. Runs have come in different conditions and against good attacks. [Read More]
