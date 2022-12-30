scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022
Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu hold the edge over Delhi, Assam beat Hyderabad, 5-wicket haul for P C Dadhe

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates: After a crucial first-innings lead, Tamil Nadu have an outside chance to win outright on the final day, if the weather doesn’t play spoilsport.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 30, 2022 9:56:52 am
Ranji Trophy | Ranji Trophy 2022-23 | Ranji Trophy Day 4Ranji Trophy Day 4 Matches Live Updates.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 1 Live Updates: Pradosh Ranjan Paul scored a brilliant 124 that not only gave Tamil Nadu the crucial first-innings lead after they were 200 for 5 in pursuit of Delhi’s 303, but it has also given them an outside chance to win outright on the final day, if the weather doesn’t play spoilsport.

Elsewhere, Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena took six wickets (6/75) in Chhattisgarh’s second innings to finish with a match-haul of 11/123 at St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala, after dismissing Chhattisgarh for 287, will chase 126 for a victory on Day 4. For Chhattisgarh, captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia scored 152.

Meanwhile, opener Priyank Panchal scored an unbeaten 257 to help Gujarat take a massive 292-run first innings lead against Chandigarh. Panchal put on a mammoth 307-run unbeaten stand for the fifth wicket with MA Hingrajia (151 not out) to put Chandigarh on the mat.

Follow Live Updates here

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action of Day 4 from across the country.

09:56 (IST)30 Dec 2022
Half-century for Shashwat!

BDA vs UP: Shashwat Rawat smashes 50 runs in 62 balls, Baroda stand at 86/4.

09:55 (IST)30 Dec 2022
50 for Nilesh!

SIK vs CAM: Nilesh Lamichaney hits 50 off 100 balls, Sikkim have put 94 runs on board, 3 wickets lost. 

09:50 (IST)30 Dec 2022
Match begins!

Day 4 at Kotla. Big session for Delhi. Overnight batters Dhruv Shorey (19*) and Viksh Mishra(0*) at the crease. (Delhi - 42/1)

09:47 (IST)30 Dec 2022
Assam beat Hyderabad!

All-round Riyan Parag has helped Assam beat Hyderabad by 18 runs. Parag dismisses Kartikeya Kak for his fourth wicket. Riyan in the match: 10 & 78; 4/48 & 4/93

09:45 (IST)30 Dec 2022
5-wicket haul!

5-wicket haul for P C Dadhe (10.4-2-20-5), Andhra reeling at 107/8.

09:02 (IST)30 Dec 2022
Tamil Nadu’s Pradosh Ranjan Paul conquers fort Kotla!

After a hop, a skip, a jump of joy and a fist pump, Pradosh Ranjan Paul dug his bat into the ground like a sword, put his helmet on top of the handle, and bowed to the Tamil Nadu dressing room. Pradosh, the first cricketer from the textile hub of Tiruppur to play in the Ranji Trophy, celebrated his maiden first-class century like a warrior who had just conquered the Kotla fort. [Read More]

08:59 (IST)30 Dec 2022
Jalaj Saxena puts Kerala on cusp of victory!

05:20
1x1.5x1.8x

Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena took six wickets (6/75) in Chhattisgarh’s second innings to finish with a match-haul of 11/123 at St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala, after dismissing Chhattisgarh for 287, will chase 126 for a victory on Day 4. For Chhattisgarh, captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia scored 152. Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 149 & 287 in 89.4 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 152; Jalaj Saxena 6/75) vs Kerala 311. [Read More]

08:57 (IST)30 Dec 2022
Saurashtra need two wickets, Mumbai 62 runs!

SAURASHTRA are in sight of rare feet in Mumbai. They are on the verge of a memorable win against a star-studded Mumbai side in their own backyards. Despite not having their star players Cheteshwar Pujara and regular captain Jaydev Unadkat, Saurahstra are two wickets away from ending the year on a high, after winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy only last month. [Read More]

08:56 (IST)30 Dec 2022
Hello and Welcome!

Hello and Welcome to our live blog Ranji Trophy Day 4. The matches are being played at multiple venues across the country. Stay tuned for more!

Tamil Nadu’s Pradosh Ranjan Paul conquers fort Kotla

Tamil Nadu's batsman Pradosh Ranjan Paul celebrates after scoring a century during the third day of Ranji Trophy. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

After a hop, a skip, a jump of joy and a fist pump, Pradosh Ranjan Paul dug his bat into the ground like a sword, put his helmet on top of the handle, and bowed to the Tamil Nadu dressing room. Pradosh, the first cricketer from the textile hub of Tiruppur to play in the Ranji Trophy, celebrated his maiden first-class century like a warrior who had just conquered the Kotla fort.

Pradosh’s 124 at No 7 not only gave Tamil Nadu the crucial first-innings lead after they were 200 for 5 in pursuit of Delhi’s 303, but it has also given them an outside chance to win outright on the final day, if the weather doesn’t play spoilsport.

Before Thursday, Pradosh had scored 29 centuries for Tamil Nadu across age-groups. The 30th came against the same side he had made his Ranji debut against nearly four years ago. Back then he had scored 78, his only fifty in five previous first-class games.

“It was a special moment for me, I was a bit emotional as well. I made my debut four years ago. I didn’t get to play many matches. This knock means a lot to me. I expected the hundred to come a little earlier but I am very happy,” said Pradosh.

With the sun playing hide and seek, Tamil Nadu captain Baba Indrajith declared their first innings at 427 for 8 with the visitors leading by 124 runs. Anuj Rawat fell at the stroke of tea and thereafter only two balls were bowled in the final session before the umpires called off the third day’s play with Delhi at 28 for 1. The hosts are still 96 runs behind going into the final day.

