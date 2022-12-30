Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu hold the edge over Delhi, Assam beat Hyderabad, 5-wicket haul for P C Dadhe

Tamil Nadu’s Pradosh Ranjan Paul conquers fort Kotla

Tamil Nadu's batsman Pradosh Ranjan Paul celebrates after scoring a century during the third day of Ranji Trophy. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

After a hop, a skip, a jump of joy and a fist pump, Pradosh Ranjan Paul dug his bat into the ground like a sword, put his helmet on top of the handle, and bowed to the Tamil Nadu dressing room. Pradosh, the first cricketer from the textile hub of Tiruppur to play in the Ranji Trophy, celebrated his maiden first-class century like a warrior who had just conquered the Kotla fort.

Pradosh’s 124 at No 7 not only gave Tamil Nadu the crucial first-innings lead after they were 200 for 5 in pursuit of Delhi’s 303, but it has also given them an outside chance to win outright on the final day, if the weather doesn’t play spoilsport.

Before Thursday, Pradosh had scored 29 centuries for Tamil Nadu across age-groups. The 30th came against the same side he had made his Ranji debut against nearly four years ago. Back then he had scored 78, his only fifty in five previous first-class games.

“It was a special moment for me, I was a bit emotional as well. I made my debut four years ago. I didn’t get to play many matches. This knock means a lot to me. I expected the hundred to come a little earlier but I am very happy,” said Pradosh.

With the sun playing hide and seek, Tamil Nadu captain Baba Indrajith declared their first innings at 427 for 8 with the visitors leading by 124 runs. Anuj Rawat fell at the stroke of tea and thereafter only two balls were bowled in the final session before the umpires called off the third day’s play with Delhi at 28 for 1. The hosts are still 96 runs behind going into the final day.