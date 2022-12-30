Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu hold the edge over Delhi, Assam beat Hyderabad, 5-wicket haul for P C Dadhe

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 1 Live Updates: Pradosh Ranjan Paul scored a brilliant 124 that not only gave Tamil Nadu the crucial first-innings lead after they were 200 for 5 in pursuit of Delhi’s 303, but it has also given them an outside chance to win outright on the final day, if the weather doesn’t play spoilsport.
Elsewhere, Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena took six wickets (6/75) in Chhattisgarh’s second innings to finish with a match-haul of 11/123 at St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala, after dismissing Chhattisgarh for 287, will chase 126 for a victory on Day 4. For Chhattisgarh, captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia scored 152.
Meanwhile, opener Priyank Panchal scored an unbeaten 257 to help Gujarat take a massive 292-run first innings lead against Chandigarh. Panchal put on a mammoth 307-run unbeaten stand for the fifth wicket with MA Hingrajia (151 not out) to put Chandigarh on the mat.
BDA vs UP: Shashwat Rawat smashes 50 runs in 62 balls, Baroda stand at 86/4.
SIK vs CAM: Nilesh Lamichaney hits 50 off 100 balls, Sikkim have put 94 runs on board, 3 wickets lost.
Day 4 at Kotla. Big session for Delhi. Overnight batters Dhruv Shorey (19*) and Viksh Mishra(0*) at the crease. (Delhi - 42/1)
All-round Riyan Parag has helped Assam beat Hyderabad by 18 runs. Parag dismisses Kartikeya Kak for his fourth wicket. Riyan in the match: 10 & 78; 4/48 & 4/93
5-wicket haul for P C Dadhe (10.4-2-20-5), Andhra reeling at 107/8.
After a hop, a skip, a jump of joy and a fist pump, Pradosh Ranjan Paul dug his bat into the ground like a sword, put his helmet on top of the handle, and bowed to the Tamil Nadu dressing room. Pradosh, the first cricketer from the textile hub of Tiruppur to play in the Ranji Trophy, celebrated his maiden first-class century like a warrior who had just conquered the Kotla fort. [Read More]
Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena took six wickets (6/75) in Chhattisgarh’s second innings to finish with a match-haul of 11/123 at St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala, after dismissing Chhattisgarh for 287, will chase 126 for a victory on Day 4. For Chhattisgarh, captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia scored 152. Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 149 & 287 in 89.4 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 152; Jalaj Saxena 6/75) vs Kerala 311. [Read More]
SAURASHTRA are in sight of rare feet in Mumbai. They are on the verge of a memorable win against a star-studded Mumbai side in their own backyards. Despite not having their star players Cheteshwar Pujara and regular captain Jaydev Unadkat, Saurahstra are two wickets away from ending the year on a high, after winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy only last month. [Read More]
