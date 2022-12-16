Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Bengal need 101 runs to win against UP as last day of Round one matches begins

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 4 Live Updates: Opener Koushik Ghosh hit an unbeaten 69, while Anustup Majumdar also remained not out on 44 as Bengal closed in on an outright win over Uttar Pradesh in a Group A Ranji Trophy match on Thursday. Bengal were 156 for 2 in their second innings at stumps on the third day, still needing 101 runs on the final day on Friday. Ghosh hit 10 boundaries during his 121-ball unbeaten knock, while Majumdar struck six fours.
In the Jharkhand vs Kerala Group C match, Ishan Kishan continued his imperious run as he smashed a second century in as many matches to script Jharkhand’s fight back against Kerala on Thursday. Less than a week after he blazed away to the fastest ODI double century against Bangladesh, Kishan was a picture of grit and determination in a 195-ball 132 (9×4) as he led Jharkhand’s recovery from being 114/4 to 340 all out.
In the Saurashtra vs Assam match, 22-year-old Jay Gohil scored 227 off 246 balls with the help of 32 boundaries and two sixes. Gohil’s 280-run stand for the second with Harvik Desai (108) has put Saurashtra in the commanding position.