Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Bengal need 101 runs to win against UP as last day of Round one matches begins

Jay Gohil: How his idol Cheteshwar Pujara’s advice helped him turnaround a bad patch and slam a double century on first-class debut

Gohil scored 227 off 246 balls with the help of 32 boundaries and two sixes. Gohil's 280-run stand for the second with Harvik Desai (108) has put Saurashtra in the commanding position. (Credit: Saurashtra Cricket Association)

Saurashtra is a settled side, it is not easy to break into the playing XI. Saurashtra has one of the most formidable middle order in the domestic circuit with the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, and Chirag Jani in their ranks.

The 22-year-old Jay Gohil made his first-class debut because Cheteshwar Pujara is in Bangladesh, playing for India. Filling the big boots of someone, who he has idolised was never easy but Gohil did it in some style and in a very un-Pujara way. He scored the double century in 216 balls against Assam, becoming only the 13th Indian to achieve that feat.

