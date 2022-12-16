scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022
Live now

Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Bengal need 101 runs to win against UP as last day of Round one matches begins

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates: Bengal were 156 for 2 in their second innings at stumps on the third day.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 16, 2022 9:14:10 am
Ranji Trophy | Ranji Trophy 2022-23 | Ranji Trophy Day 4Ranji Trophy Matches, Day 4 Live Updates: All to play for the the final day of the first round matches.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 4 Live Updates: Opener Koushik Ghosh hit an unbeaten 69, while Anustup Majumdar also remained not out on 44 as Bengal closed in on an outright win over Uttar Pradesh in a Group A Ranji Trophy match on Thursday. Bengal were 156 for 2 in their second innings at stumps on the third day, still needing 101 runs on the final day on Friday. Ghosh hit 10 boundaries during his 121-ball unbeaten knock, while Majumdar struck six fours.

In the Jharkhand vs Kerala Group C match, Ishan Kishan continued his imperious run as he smashed a second century in as many matches to script Jharkhand’s fight back against Kerala on Thursday. Less than a week after he blazed away to the fastest ODI double century against Bangladesh, Kishan was a picture of grit and determination in a 195-ball 132 (9×4) as he led Jharkhand’s recovery from being 114/4 to 340 all out.

In the Saurashtra vs Assam match, 22-year-old Jay Gohil scored 227 off 246 balls with the help of 32 boundaries and two sixes. Gohil’s 280-run stand for the second with Harvik Desai (108) has put Saurashtra in the commanding position.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Follow live action from across matches on Day 4.

09:14 (IST)16 Dec 2022
Ranji live updates: Another blow for Bengal

Jay Gohil: How his idol Cheteshwar Pujara’s advice helped him turnaround a bad patch and slam a double century on first-class debut

Gohil scored 227 off 246 balls with the help of 32 boundaries and two sixes. Gohil's 280-run stand for the second with Harvik Desai (108) has put Saurashtra in the commanding position. (Credit: Saurashtra Cricket Association)

Saurashtra is a settled side, it is not easy to break into the playing XI. Saurashtra has one of the most formidable middle order in the domestic circuit with the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, and Chirag Jani in their ranks.

The 22-year-old Jay Gohil made his first-class debut because Cheteshwar Pujara is in Bangladesh, playing for India. Filling the big boots of someone, who he has idolised was never easy but Gohil did it in some style and in a very un-Pujara way. He scored the double century in 216 balls against Assam, becoming only the 13th Indian to achieve that feat.

He scored 227 off 246 balls with the help of 32 boundaries and two sixes. Gohil’s 280-run stand for the second with Harvik Desai (108) has put Saurashtra in the commanding position. (READ MORE)

