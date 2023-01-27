scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran brings up a century, Harshit Rana scalps 7 wickets

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates: Follow all the live action from the final day of India's premier domestic cricket competition.

By: Sports Desk
January 27, 2023 10:24 IST
Ranji Trophy | Ranji Trophy 2022-23 | Ranji Trophy Day 4Ranji Trophy Day 4 Matches Live Updates: Follow live cricket score action.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 4 Live Updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran smashed a superb unbeaten 94 along with Manoj Tiwary (50 not out) and Sudip Kumar Gharami (50) as Bengal staged a superb comeback in their second innings after being asked to follow on against Odisha in their final Ranji Trophy Elite Group A clash at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. After being bowled out for 100 in their first innings, Bengal, following on, were 220/3 with Easwaran and skipper Tiwary unbeaten at stumps on Day 3 with a vital lead of 55 runs in their second innings.

Elsewhere, resuming the third day at 85/2 and still trailing Karnataka by 51 runs, Jharkhand could only put 201 on board in their second innings. And needing 66 runs to win, Karnataka reached the target with 9 wickets in hand to land a big blow to Jharkhand’s hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra have almost tripped up Mumbai’s chances of making the Ranji quarters as both teams finished on identical first inning score of 384. It led to an unexpected twist at Brabourne. With no team getting the lead, as things stand both Maharashtra and Mumbai will get only one point and will not make the quarterfinals. For one of them to qualify, they need to produce an outright win. Further, set a target of 266, Saurashtra were 4/1 at stumps on Day 3

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Follow Day 4 Live Updates Below

10:24 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Services won!

RAJ vs SER: Poonam Poonia and Pulkit Narang scalp 5 wickets each. Services Won by 183 runs.

09:46 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Fifer alert!

HYD vs DEL: Harshit Rana scalps 5 wickets, Hyderabad reeling at 91/7.

09:40 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Jadeja's brilliant comeback!

Ravindra Jadeja was lying on the massage table at the makeshift dugout of the MA Chidambaram Stadium after sending down 17.1 overs. Even then, he held on to the red-cherry in his left hand. He stared at it for a while, then closed his eyes for a moment or two – probably the mind was already plotting plans to dismantle Australia – and only when the masseur wanted to attend to his left palm did he toss the ball to the right. [Read More]

09:37 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Mumbai vs Maharashtra scenes!

Maharashtra have almost tripped up Mumbai’s chances of making the Ranji quarters as both teams finished on identical first inning score of 384. It led to an unexpected twist at Brabourne. There were only 9 previous instances in Ranji Trophy where both teams ended up having their first-innings scores level. [Read More]

09:15 (IST)27 Jan 2023
100 from Easwaran's bat!

Day 4 starts with a brilliant century from Abhimanyu Easwaran's bat, brings it in 162 balls. Bengal 228/3

09:11 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ranji Trophy matches Day 4 happening across multiple venues. Stay tuned for more!

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 4 Online Live Match Updates: Here are the playing XI's of the following

Bengal XI: Karan Lal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary (c), Suvankar Bal, Abishek Porel (wk), Akash Ghatak, Pritam Chakraborty, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Geet Puri

Odisha XI: Anurag Sarangi, Shantanu Mishra, Subhranshu Senapati (c), Govinda Poddar, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Prayash Singh, Basant Mohanty, Rakesh Pattnaik, Sandeep Pattnaik, Suryakant Pradhan, Sunil Roul

TNXI: Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith, Pradosh Paul (c), Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, S Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier, Trilok Nag, Manimaran Siddharth

Saurashtra XI: Harvik Desai (wk), Chirag Jani, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Jay Gohil

Mumbai XI: Armaan Jaffer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prasad Pawar (wk), Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Divyansh Saxena, Mohit Avasthi, Suved Parkar, Siddharth Raut

Maharashtra XI: Pavan Shah, Siddhesh Veer, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Ankit Bawne (c), Azim Kazi, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Vicky Ostwal, Ashay Palkar

Hyderabad XI: Tanmay Agarwal (c), Rahul Radesh (wk), Rohit Rayudu, K Nitesh Reddy, Chandan Sahani, Tholkanti Santosh Goud, Kartikeya Kak, Ajay Dev Goud, Aniketh Reddy, Praneeth Raj, Shashank Lokesh

Delhi XI: Dhruv Shorey, Hrithik Shokeen, Vaibhav Rawal, Himmat Singh, Yash Dhull (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Divij Mehra, Harshit Rana, Ayush Badoni

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-01-2023 at 08:47 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close