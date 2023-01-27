Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran brings up a century, Harshit Rana scalps 7 wickets

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 4 Live Updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran smashed a superb unbeaten 94 along with Manoj Tiwary (50 not out) and Sudip Kumar Gharami (50) as Bengal staged a superb comeback in their second innings after being asked to follow on against Odisha in their final Ranji Trophy Elite Group A clash at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. After being bowled out for 100 in their first innings, Bengal, following on, were 220/3 with Easwaran and skipper Tiwary unbeaten at stumps on Day 3 with a vital lead of 55 runs in their second innings.

Elsewhere, resuming the third day at 85/2 and still trailing Karnataka by 51 runs, Jharkhand could only put 201 on board in their second innings. And needing 66 runs to win, Karnataka reached the target with 9 wickets in hand to land a big blow to Jharkhand’s hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra have almost tripped up Mumbai’s chances of making the Ranji quarters as both teams finished on identical first inning score of 384. It led to an unexpected twist at Brabourne. With no team getting the lead, as things stand both Maharashtra and Mumbai will get only one point and will not make the quarterfinals. For one of them to qualify, they need to produce an outright win. Further, set a target of 266, Saurashtra were 4/1 at stumps on Day 3