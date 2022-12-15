Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Updates: Time for domestic action

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Ranji Trophy Day 3

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates: Karn Sharma registered a sensational eight-wicket haul on day one but was not backed by the Railways batters as they conceded a 52-run first-innings lead to Vidarbha.

Ranji Trophy Day 3 Matches
Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 3 Live Updates: Round 1 matches of India’s premier domestic red-ball competition will go into day three on Wednesday, December 15. Among the notable developments on day one was Arjun Tendulkar emulating his legendary father Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday. The youngster slammed a century on his first-class debut in Goa’s Group C Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan. The feat came exactly 34 years after Sachin, then 15, began his journey to greatness with an unbeaten 100 against Gujarat at the Wankhede Stadium.

Elsewhere, leg-spinner Karn Sharma registered a sensational eight-wicket haul on day one but was not backed by the Railways batters as they conceded a 52-run first-innings lead to Vidarbha after getting bundled out for 161.

Further, Maharashtra dismissed Delhi for 191 on the first day and then the latter picking five wickets before the end of the day with Maharashtra trailing by 111 runs.

