Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Updates: Delhi look to extend lead vs Mumbai

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates: Delhi rode on Rawal and Singh's fine knocks to reach 316 for 7.

By: Sports Desk Written by Pratyush Raj
January 19, 2023 08:16 IST
Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 3 Live Updates: Vaibhav Rawal struck a fine century, while skipper Himmat Singh returned to his class with a fifty as Delhi took a vital first-innings lead over Mumbai in a Group B Ranji Trophy match on Wednesday.

After bowling out Mumbai for 293 in their first innings on Tuesday, Delhi rode on Rawal and Singh’s fine knocks to reach 316 for 7, a lead of 23 runs on the second day of the four-day match.

But the start was far from rosy for Delhi as they lost both their openers — Vaibhav Sharma and Dhruv Shorey — early.

Follow Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Round 6, Day 3 Live Updates here

Sarfaraz Khan after scoring 100. (PTI)

‘Whenever I am batting, the mood in the dressing room is relaxed’

The past few days have been tough to walk through for Sarfaraz Khan. Only hours ago had the 25-year-old conceded to The Indian Express that ‘he wasn’t able to sleep’ after he was not picked in India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia. But with the support and trust of his Mumbai teammates, he dispelled the disappointment to construct a Ranji Trophy century against Delhi.

“Everyone supports me. The team trusts me so much and I don’t want to break that,” he said at the end of day one’s play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. “Jab tak mai wicket pe rehta hu, team ka mahol thanda hi rehta hai. Mujhe accha lagta hai ki mai waha enjoy karu aur ye log yaha enjoy karein. ( Whenever I am batting, the mood in the dressing room is relaxed. I feel good that I am enjoying myself in the middle and they are in the dressing room).

Enjoy is just what the Mumbai dugout did as Sarfaraz thigh-fived after picking a single to reach triple figures against Delhi, eventually 125 runs off 155 deliveries. ‘What a shot’ shoutouts had followed throughout his innings, at times even when he nudged the ball for doubles. Just as he reached his century, standing ovations and a hat-tip followed.

Mumbai coach Amol Mazumdar couldn’t resist saluting him. The latter provides some context. “Amol sir keeps telling me, ‘Your job is to score runs. You are the one who, if our wickets fall early, can take the game to the opposition,” Sarfaraz said. [Read More]

