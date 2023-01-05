Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Updates: Bengal, Saurashtra and MP in command

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 3 Live Updates: Uttarakhand are staring down the barrel at 104/6 in the Ranji Trophy Group A match. This was after Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary decided to hand over the new ball to left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed who returned with (2/34 in 12 overs) andremoved the two rival openers Avneesh Sudha (4) and skipper Jiwanjot Singh (4) within first six overs to seize the control.
Elsewhere, Saurashtra, riding on fine centuries from Arpit Vasavada (127 not out) and Harvik Desai (107), posted a mammoth 503/6 and took control of the Ranji Trophy Group B match against a spineless Delhi bowling attack.
Meanwhile, MP are in command against Vidarbha after Avesh Khan’s five-for Indore. Skipper Mayank Agarwal led from the front with an unbeaten century to take Karnataka to a commanding position on the second day