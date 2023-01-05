scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023
Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Updates: Bengal, Saurashtra and MP in command

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates: Uttarakhand are staring down the barrel against Bengal.

By: Sports Desk
January 5, 2023 08:03 IST
Ranji Trophy | Ranji Trophy 2022-23 |Ranji Trophy Day 3 Matches Live Updates: Follow all the live action here.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 3 Live Updates: Uttarakhand are staring down the barrel at 104/6 in the Ranji Trophy Group A match. This was after Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary decided to hand over the new ball to left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed who returned with (2/34 in 12 overs) andremoved the two rival openers Avneesh Sudha (4) and skipper Jiwanjot Singh (4) within first six overs to seize the control.

Elsewhere, Saurashtra, riding on fine centuries from Arpit Vasavada (127 not out) and Harvik Desai (107), posted a mammoth 503/6 and took control of the Ranji Trophy Group B match against a spineless Delhi bowling attack.

Meanwhile, MP are in command against Vidarbha after Avesh Khan’s five-for Indore. Skipper Mayank Agarwal led from the front with an unbeaten century to take Karnataka to a commanding position on the second day

 

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates: Follow all the live action of Day 3 below.

Suryakumar Yadav’s advice to Sarfaraz Khan drives him to another Ranji century

Sarfaraz Khan

After his name did not feature in the India Test squad for the recent Bangladesh tour, Sarfaraz Khan got a text message from his childhood friend Suryakumar Yadav. It had just four words: “Aur lamba maarte reh [Keep playing big knocks].”

Yadav has known for years what it means to wait in hope before every national selection committee meeting, to be so close yet so far away from that elusive India call-up. Having been through that same agonising phase, Yadav did not give Sarfaraz a shoulder to lean on; instead he offered his friend sane advice.

And Sarfaraz has continued what he has been doing for the past three domestic seasons – scoring marathon runs in red-ball cricket. After piling up 928 and 982 runs in the 2019-20 and 2021-22 Ranji seasons, Sarfaraz has tallied 388 in five innings this season so far. On their part, the selectors have kept telling him that he is on their radar and that his time will come soon. (READ MORE)

