Thursday, Dec 22, 2022
Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Updates: Railways vs Punjab curtailed game set to begin

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates: Follow all the live action from day three of the Ranji Trophy encounter.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 22, 2022 8:33:48 am
Ranji Trophy | Ranji Trophy 2022-23 | Ranji Trophy Day 3Ranji Trophy Day 3 Matches Live Updates.

Ranji Trophy 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: The Ranji Trophy fixture between Railways and Punjab at Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi had to be suspended after the surface was deemed “dangerous and unfit for play” by the match officials. The match will restart on a fresh pitch from Thursday and it will be a two-day game. As many as 24 wickets fell in just 103 overs with fast bowlers accounting for 20 of them when play was stopped by the match officials. Punjab was at 18 for 4 in their second essay after taking a 12-run first innings lead.

In other matches, opener Ravikumar Samarth struck a century as Karnataka posted 304 all out in their first innings and then reduced Puducherry to 58 for three on the second day of their Ranji Trophy group C match on Wednesday. Elswehere, Shahbaz Ahmed produced an impressive all-round show against Himachal Pradesh as Bengal remained on the verge of a second consecutive win in Ranji Trophy Group A on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Shorey struck a brilliant unbeaten double century as he guided Delhi to 439 all out on day two of their Ranji Trophy Group B match against Assam on Wednesday.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates: Catch all the live action from Day 3 below

08:33 (IST)22 Dec 2022
B Sai Sudharsan slams 113 vs Andhra

To say B Sai Sudharsan is an extrovert would be a massive understatement. During his first Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Gujarat Titans this year, the southpaw, who had not even turned 21 then, didn’t even hesitate before walking into the hotel room of other illustrious names because he doesn’t like being alone or in the same company for long. [Read More]

08:28 (IST)22 Dec 2022
Dhruv Shorey's unbeaten double century!

Dhruv Shorey struck a brilliant unbeaten double century as he guided Delhi to 439 all out on day two of their Ranji Trophy Group B match against Assam.

The 30-year-old opener continued from where he had left off on Tuesday, compiling his runs quickly till he finally ran out of partners at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. At close of play, Assam were 158 for four and trailing Delhi by 281 runs. Shorey, who was unbeaten on 139 on Tuesday, finally ended up making 252 not out, with his innings studded with 34 boundaries and two sixes. [Read More]

Why was Railways vs Punjab Ranji game at Karnail Singh stadium deemed “dangerous and unfit for play”?

The Ranji Trophy fixture between Railways and Punjab at Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi had to be suspended after the surface was deemed "dangerous and unfit for play" by the match officials. The match will restart on a fresh pitch from Thursday and it will be a two-day game.

What happened?

During the drinks break on Day 2, on-field umpires K Madanagopal and Rajeeev Ghodara in consultation with match referee Youraj Singh to suspend the Railways vs Punjab fixture after both the captains raised flags about the safety of the pitch. By then 24 wickets had fallen with one of Railways batsman Arindam Ghosh already suffering a fractured finger and several others hit on their body.

What are the protocols?

Once both the captains felt it unsafe to carry on, the match officials were left with two options. 1) To check if the pitch could be repaired and continue on it. 2) To start the game fresh on a new pitch. With the former not being possible, they have opted for a new pitch. (READ MORE)

