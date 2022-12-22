Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Updates: Railways vs Punjab curtailed game set to begin

Ranji Trophy 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: The Ranji Trophy fixture between Railways and Punjab at Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi had to be suspended after the surface was deemed “dangerous and unfit for play” by the match officials. The match will restart on a fresh pitch from Thursday and it will be a two-day game. As many as 24 wickets fell in just 103 overs with fast bowlers accounting for 20 of them when play was stopped by the match officials. Punjab was at 18 for 4 in their second essay after taking a 12-run first innings lead.
In other matches, opener Ravikumar Samarth struck a century as Karnataka posted 304 all out in their first innings and then reduced Puducherry to 58 for three on the second day of their Ranji Trophy group C match on Wednesday. Elswehere, Shahbaz Ahmed produced an impressive all-round show against Himachal Pradesh as Bengal remained on the verge of a second consecutive win in Ranji Trophy Group A on Wednesday.
Dhruv Shorey struck a brilliant unbeaten double century as he guided Delhi to 439 all out on day two of their Ranji Trophy Group B match against Assam.
The 30-year-old opener continued from where he had left off on Tuesday, compiling his runs quickly till he finally ran out of partners at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. At close of play, Assam were 158 for four and trailing Delhi by 281 runs. Shorey, who was unbeaten on 139 on Tuesday, finally ended up making 252 not out, with his innings studded with 34 boundaries and two sixes. [Read More]