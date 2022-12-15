Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Updates: Double-century on FC debut for Saurashtra’s Jay Gohil

Ranji Trophy 2022 Today Online Match Updates: Out of father’s shadow: Arjun Tendulkar basks in Goa

For years, Arjun Tendulkar has been trying to escape the shadow of his father on a cricket field. When it couldn’t happen in Mumbai, he moved to Goa. Now, he has tasted the feeling of a Ranji Trophy hundred in his debut outing. The journey hasn’t been easy. The surname has had its privileges but it also comes with a burden.

It was a dry monsoon in Mumbai in 2015. Kanga League, traditionally a wet-weather cricket tournament, was being played on the dry, coarse grass in the maidaans in south Mumbai. At one side of a ground, a group of boys sat bantering under a small tent one afternoon. Arjun Tendulkar had just been bowled off an inside edge after swishing around on an under-prepared pitch. Chai bobbled around in white plastic cups, and a teammate turned around to pass it on. “Eh, chai peeyega?” Arjun shook his head, the boy let fly some snark: “Haan, haan, tu toh boost he piyega na?”

ahead. He sat alone in the crowd. Most kids, we learnt, weren’t too chuffed that he was parachuted into their midst. Awkwardness was in the air. Like you might have felt as a schoolboy sitting with strangers at a new school in an unfamiliar place. Sometimes, it’s difficult for the kids to hit it off even after a while in that setting. And here, the context of being the son of a famous father had injected more awkwardness. One must add that this was just a slice of life from that summer for Arjun. Maybe, he made some friends or at least enough for the uncomfortableness to fade. The incident is pertinent as much as it captured a real-life experience for Arjun and other boys.

Not that Arjun’s cricketing life hasn’t had its privileges. Standing beyond the boundary that day, under a tree, was Subroto Banerjee, the former India bowler and a bowling coach, who was asked by his friend Sachin Tendulkar to mentor Arjun. In the last couple of years, there have been others who have kept an eye on Arjun. Pravin Amre would check in on his batting. (READ MORE)