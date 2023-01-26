scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Updates: All eyes on Ravindra Jadeja

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja will look to bowl more than the 17 overs he bowled earlier.

By: Sports Desk
January 26, 2023 07:21 IST
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 | Ranji Trophy Day 3Ranji Trophy Day 3 Matches Live Updates: Follow live action through the day.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 3 Live Updates: Young skipper Yash Dhull finally found some form going his way as Delhi reached 223/5 after bowling out Hyderabad for 355 in their Ranji Trophy Group B match on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal scored a fine century to give Karnataka a first innings lead against Jharkhand. Trailing by 136 runs, Jharkhand were 85 for 2 at the end of the second day.

Meanwhile, returning to competitive cricket after close to six months, India’s premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took his first wicket on a slow Chepauk pitch against Saurashtra on their second day of Ranji Trophy match on Wednesday. In the presence of national selector Sridharan Sharath, who was seen talking to Jadeja after the first day’s play, the star left-arm spinner’s fitness was put to test ahead of the Australia Test series.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Follow Ranji Trophy Day 3 live updates below

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Ravindra Jadeja makes cricket return with baby steps in bid to be fit for Australia series

Around 40-50 college students had thought it was worthwhile to spend their day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium watching an inconsequential Ranji Trophy game, rather than sitting with textbooks in the classrooms which give a panoramic view of the Marina beach. There is little to take home from Tamil Nadu’s last Ranji Trophy league game against Saurashtra. The former are already out of the tournament and the latter have already made it to the quarterfinals. But the return of Ravindra Jadeja means there is a lot more to this contest.

When Jadeja led his troops to the field after Tamil Nadu chose to bat first, there were no whistles greeting his arrival. The stadium gates were yet to be opened for the public, even as students patiently waited, checking live updates on the BCCI app. But by the time Saurashtra had sent down 10 overs, they had already made it inside.

The pitch had a tinge of grass which the Saurashtra pacers used to get some seam movement as Chirag Jani had N Jagadeesan caught behind in the second over. (READ MORE)

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 07:21 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close