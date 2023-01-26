Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Updates: All eyes on Ravindra Jadeja

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 3 Live Updates: Young skipper Yash Dhull finally found some form going his way as Delhi reached 223/5 after bowling out Hyderabad for 355 in their Ranji Trophy Group B match on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal scored a fine century to give Karnataka a first innings lead against Jharkhand. Trailing by 136 runs, Jharkhand were 85 for 2 at the end of the second day.
Meanwhile, returning to competitive cricket after close to six months, India’s premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took his first wicket on a slow Chepauk pitch against Saurashtra on their second day of Ranji Trophy match on Wednesday. In the presence of national selector Sridharan Sharath, who was seen talking to Jadeja after the first day’s play, the star left-arm spinner’s fitness was put to test ahead of the Australia Test series.