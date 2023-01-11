scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023
Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Day 2 of Round 5 matches begin

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Matches Live, Round 5 Day 2: All to play for on the second day of Round 5 of Ranji Trophy matches.

By: Sports Desk
January 11, 2023 08:00 IST
Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Live Score Updates: Veteran domestic cricketer Sachin Baby smashed his ninth first-class century as hosts Kerala reached a modest 254 for six on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Services here on Tuesday. Sachin came in at a crucial phase of Kerala’s innings with the hosts reeling at 4/19 in just the ninth over.

Himachal Pradesh pace bowler Vaibhav Arora grabbed his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket to restrict Odisha to 191 in their Ranji Trophy Group A match, even as the other two quicks — Rishi Dhawan and Abhinay — too played a vital role in demolishing the visitors on Tuesday.

Repeatedly ignored across formats in the last 18 months, Prithvi Shaw butchered a hapless Assam attack to submission with a breathtaking unbeaten 240 as Mumbai ended the opening day of Group B Ranji match at a comfortable 397 for two, here Tuesday.

Ranji Trophy Live score updates: Follow all the live action from Ranji Trophy matches below.

Prithvi Shaw hits back after unbeaten 240: ‘Whatever detractors say, it hardly makes a difference’

Mumbai's batter Prithvi Shaw celebrates after scoring a double-century during the first day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Assam and Mumbai, at Amingaon cricket ground in Guwahati, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Once the new kid on the block, Prithvi Shaw’s descent into the sidelines was as rapid as his ascent. He was only 18, spotting just a faint outline of a moustache, when he reeled out a hundred on Test debut against the West Indies in Rajkot and was drummed up as the future of Indian cricket.

Five years on, he has endured failures, injuries and rejection. But with a sparkling 240 not out from 283 balls against Assam, his career best score in first-class cricket, Shaw demonstrated that his chapter in Indian cricket is far from over. Rather, his best days could yet be in the future.

Just a few miles away from the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, where India kick-started their build-up to the 50-over World Cup scheduled later this year, Shaw whipped up the kind of thrilling batting that earmarked him for international success. The thrill-a-ball knock — like on his Test debut, he reached his hundred in the first session — was smattered with 33 fours and a six. That is 138 off his 240 runs coming in boundaries, a typical pattern in his batting when he hits the high notes. Resultantly, Mumbai ended the day on 397 for two with captain Ajinkya Rahane giving him company on 73. (READ MORE)

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 08:00 IST
