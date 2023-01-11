Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Day 2 of Round 5 matches begin

Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Live Score Updates: Veteran domestic cricketer Sachin Baby smashed his ninth first-class century as hosts Kerala reached a modest 254 for six on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Services here on Tuesday. Sachin came in at a crucial phase of Kerala’s innings with the hosts reeling at 4/19 in just the ninth over.
Himachal Pradesh pace bowler Vaibhav Arora grabbed his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket to restrict Odisha to 191 in their Ranji Trophy Group A match, even as the other two quicks — Rishi Dhawan and Abhinay — too played a vital role in demolishing the visitors on Tuesday.
Repeatedly ignored across formats in the last 18 months, Prithvi Shaw butchered a hapless Assam attack to submission with a breathtaking unbeaten 240 as Mumbai ended the opening day of Group B Ranji match at a comfortable 397 for two, here Tuesday.