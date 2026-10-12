Ranji Trophy Day 2: Jadeja scores 102, Jharkhand pass 500, MP lead in Srinagar

Madhya Pradesh shut defending champions Jammu & Kashmir out for 120 at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar, taking a first-innings lead of 76. The hosts had dismissed MP for 196 on a green top on Day 1, and then crumbled in no time themselves. Qamran Iqbal and Kanhaiya Wadhawan got starts, but none built an innings that would have troubled MP. Seamer Avesh Khan, who had taken out opener Shubham Khajuria late on Day 1, started the slide on the second morning with two more wickets before Aryan Pandey and Akshay Sharma chipped in. With the pitch still having plenty of juice, J&K’s seamers ensured their opponents did not run away with the game, reducing them to 56/4.

Brief scores: MP 196 & 56/4 vs J&K 120 (Aryan Pandey 3/29, Avesh Khan 3/44) lead by 135 runs.

Century for Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, one of the main Test regulars featuring in the first round as preparation for the New Zealand tour, warmed up with a 209-ball 102 against Chhattisgarh before his ex-Saurashtra teammate Dharmendrasinh Jadeja dismissed him. Unbeaten on 72 overnight alongside Prerak Mankad, who was on 92, both completed their centuries in the first session of Day 2 at Rajkot. Once the 205-run stand between the two was broken, Chhattisgarh restricted the hosts to 392. From 356/4 it was a collapse, with seamer Dev Aditya Singh returning 6/67, and it gave Chhattisgarh a chance to fight for a first-innings lead. In reply, both their openers went early, but skipper Anuj Tiwary’s unbeaten 72 and Mayank Verma’s 32 off 117 meant another long grind, which they have been good at lately.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 392 (Prerak Mankad 129, Ravindra Jadeja 102; Dev Aditya Singh 6/67) vs Chhattisgarh 122/3 (Anuj Tiwary 72).

Bengal going strong vs Delhi

Hosts Bengal took a commanding position at Kalyani as unbeaten centuries from Sudip Kumar Gharami and Abhishek Porel took them to 304/3 at stumps on Day 2 against Delhi, with the lead already 64. Having bowled Delhi out for 240, Bengal began their first innings on Monday. To Delhi’s credit, they made early blows and had Bengal at 105/3 before Gharami was joined by wicketkeeper Porel, who is currently out on bail after being arrested for allegations of rape. The two stitched an unbroken 199-run stand. Porel was included at the eleventh hour for the tie.

Despite the pitch still retaining some grass, the Delhi seamers could not replicate the discipline shown by the Bengal attack. Unless they strike early on Day 3, Bengal could well run away with the game.

Brief scores: Delhi 240 vs Bengal 304/3 (Sudip Kumar Gharami 122 n.o, Abhishek Porel 114 n.o).

Story continues below this ad

Andhra fightback to take lead

Seeram Rahul’s unbeaten 108 and Revanth Reddy’s 97 not only took Andhra out of trouble but also gave them a first-innings lead against Karnataka at Vijayawada. Overnight at 16/2 in reply to Karnataka’s 274, Andhra were tottering at 116/5 when Shaik Rasheed fell for 54. An inexperienced Karnataka attack, without Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidwath Kaverappa and Vidhyadhar Patil, had done the hard work. Once the ball got soft, with no seasoned spinner in their ranks, Rahul and Reddy patiently took Andhra out of the hole and laid a solid platform. The 202-run stand for the sixth wicket ensured the hosts took the lead, which now stands at 57 with four wickets left.

Brief scores: Karnataka 274 vs Andhra 331/6 (Seeram Rahul 108, Revanth Reddy 97; Shikhar Shetty 3/72).

Jharkhand pile on

Jharkhand continued to show their batting might at Jamshedpur against Kerala, where they were bowled out for 587 when stumps were called. Shikhar Mohan had laid a strong platform with 143 at the top. On the second day it was the turn of captain Virat Singh, standing in for Ishan Kishan, and Aditya Singh to build on it. Virat made 108 off 264 and Aditya 147 off 278. Neither hit a six. Kerala were made to toil for a second consecutive day.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 587 all out in 179.5 overs (Aditya Singh 147, Shikhar Mohan 143, Virat Singh 108; Vaisakh Chandran 5/166).