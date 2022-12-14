Ranji Trophy Day 2 Live Updates: Punjab look to dominate Chandigarh, Delhi eye comeback vs Maharashtra

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 2 Live Updates: Round 1 matches of India’s premier domestic red-ball competition will go into day two on Wednesday, December 14. Among the notable developments on day one was Maharashtra dismissing Delhi for 191 on the first day and then the latter picking five wickets before the end of the day with Maharashtra trailing by 111 runs.
Powered by Abhishek Sharma (100 off 146 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (202 off 278 balls), Punjab registered 363/3 on day one against Chandigarh. Tanmay Agarwal (116 off 210 deliveries) was also among those who scored a century on matchday one as he helped Hyderabad get to 256/5 against Tamil Nadu.
In another game, Mumbai would restrict Andhra Pradesh away for 238 and post 25/1 in 13 overs of batting.
Follow Live Updates below.
* It wasn't a good outing for India discards. While Mayank Agarwal who is captaining Karnataka got dismissed for 8 against Services in Bengaluru, Hanuma Vihari managed only 27 against Mumbai at Vizianagaram.
* Delhi captain Yash Dhull had a mixed first day at the office. Delhi was bowled out for 191 under overcast conditions in Pune. In reply, Maharashtra were reeling at 80 for 5.
* Choosing to bat first, Haryana were all out for 46 inside the first session at Lahli against Himachal Pradesh. In reply, riding on Prashant Chopra's 137, Himachal were 246/1 at stumps.
* Railways leg-spinner Karn Sharma (8/38) bagged eight wickets but Vidarbha still managed 213, courtesy captain Faiz Fazal's (112) century.
* Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal hit 111 in his side's 271 all out in 75.3 overs against Tripura. Tripura all-rounder Manisankar Murasingh returned with impressive figures of 5/74 as he removed all the top five Gujarat batters, including Panchal.
* Kerala captain Sanju Samson, playing a first-class match after a gap of three years fell for 72 (108 balls; 4x4, 7x6) against Jharkhand in Ranchi. He was snapped by Shahbaz Nadeem. Kerala failed to convert their strong start, ending the day at 276/6.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the first round of the Ranji Trophy. Check all the live updates