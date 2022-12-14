scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Ranji Trophy Day 2 Live Updates: Punjab look to dominate Chandigarh, Delhi eye comeback vs Maharashtra

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 14, 2022 8:16:00 am
Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 2 Live Updates: Round 1 matches of India’s premier domestic red-ball competition will go into day two on Wednesday, December 14. Among the notable developments on day one was Maharashtra dismissing Delhi for 191 on the first day and then the latter picking five wickets before the end of the day with Maharashtra trailing by 111 runs.

Powered by Abhishek Sharma (100 off 146 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (202 off 278 balls), Punjab registered 363/3 on day one against Chandigarh. Tanmay Agarwal (116 off 210 deliveries) was also among those who scored a century on matchday one as he helped Hyderabad get to 256/5 against Tamil Nadu.

In another game, Mumbai would restrict Andhra Pradesh away for 238 and post 25/1 in 13 overs of batting.

Follow Live Updates below.

08:16 (IST)14 Dec 2022
Day 1 Round-up

* It wasn't a good outing for India discards. While Mayank Agarwal who is captaining Karnataka got dismissed for 8 against Services in Bengaluru, Hanuma Vihari managed only 27 against Mumbai at Vizianagaram.

* Delhi captain Yash Dhull had a mixed first day at the office. Delhi was bowled out for 191 under overcast conditions in Pune. In reply, Maharashtra were reeling at 80 for 5.

* Choosing to bat first, Haryana were all out for 46 inside the first session at Lahli against Himachal Pradesh. In reply, riding on Prashant Chopra's 137, Himachal were 246/1 at stumps.

* Railways leg-spinner Karn Sharma (8/38) bagged eight wickets but Vidarbha still managed 213, courtesy captain Faiz Fazal's (112) century.

* Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal hit 111 in his side's 271 all out in 75.3 overs against Tripura. Tripura all-rounder Manisankar Murasingh returned with impressive figures of 5/74 as he removed all the top five Gujarat batters, including Panchal.

* Kerala captain Sanju Samson, playing a first-class match after a gap of three years fell for 72 (108 balls; 4x4, 7x6) against Jharkhand in Ranchi. He was snapped by Shahbaz Nadeem. Kerala failed to convert their strong start, ending the day at 276/6. 

08:15 (IST)14 Dec 2022
Ranji Trophy Day 2 Live

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the first round of the Ranji Trophy. Check all the live updates

Ranji Trophy: In quest of all-rounders

(Clockwise from left): Raj Angad Bawa; Ramandeep Singh; Prerak Mankad; Sanvir Singh.

Fast-bowling all-rounders. If Team India went into an auction pool, it would be willing to spend even half its coffers. That is how desperate India are in an era where multi-speciality cricketers are just a handful. In an age where India’s talent pool is getting wider by each season, they are still waiting to unearth an all-rounder who could bowl fast and can also play as a batter. Since Kapil Dev walked into the sunset many summers ago, India have only got desperate. And despite having the riches of the IPL and a strong domestic circuit to fall back on, the ground reality is India’s top batters don’t bowl and their bowlers, especially the pacers, are not equipped to handle the long handle barring a handful.

Of course, in Hardik Pandya, India have an all-rounder, but given his injury record, and he no longer features in Test cricket, India are on the look-out for a 3D cricketer. As India’s premier domestic tournament Ranji Trophy gets underway on Tuesday, here is a snapshot of a few pace bowling all-rounders who the selectors will have their eyes on.

