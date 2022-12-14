Ranji Trophy Day 2 Live Updates: Punjab look to dominate Chandigarh, Delhi eye comeback vs Maharashtra

Day 1 Round-up

* It wasn't a good outing for India discards. While Mayank Agarwal who is captaining Karnataka got dismissed for 8 against Services in Bengaluru, Hanuma Vihari managed only 27 against Mumbai at Vizianagaram.

* Delhi captain Yash Dhull had a mixed first day at the office. Delhi was bowled out for 191 under overcast conditions in Pune. In reply, Maharashtra were reeling at 80 for 5.

* Choosing to bat first, Haryana were all out for 46 inside the first session at Lahli against Himachal Pradesh. In reply, riding on Prashant Chopra's 137, Himachal were 246/1 at stumps.

* Railways leg-spinner Karn Sharma (8/38) bagged eight wickets but Vidarbha still managed 213, courtesy captain Faiz Fazal's (112) century.

* Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal hit 111 in his side's 271 all out in 75.3 overs against Tripura. Tripura all-rounder Manisankar Murasingh returned with impressive figures of 5/74 as he removed all the top five Gujarat batters, including Panchal.

* Kerala captain Sanju Samson, playing a first-class match after a gap of three years fell for 72 (108 balls; 4x4, 7x6) against Jharkhand in Ranchi. He was snapped by Shahbaz Nadeem. Kerala failed to convert their strong start, ending the day at 276/6.