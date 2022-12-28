scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
Ranji Trophy Day 2 Live Score Updates: Tamil Nadu need four wickets to clean Delhi batting line-up, R B Bishnoi Jr scalps 6 wickets

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Matches Live, Round 3 Day 2: Mumbai trails by 253 runs against Saurashtra with Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 28, 2022 14:46 IST
Ranji Trophy | Ranji Trophy Live | Ranji Trophy Day 2Ranji Trophy Matches Live Updates:

Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 2 Live Score Updates: In-form Dhruv Shorey blew away an opportunity to score his third successive hundred in as many innings as Tamil Nadu restricted hosts Delhi to 212 for six on an opening day.

Shorey (66, 168 balls) and left-handed Jonty Sidhu (57, 107 balls) added 105 runs for the third wicket but the home team could hardly dominate on a Feroz Shah Kotla track which became good for batting after the first hour and a half. Warrier and fellow seamer L Vignesh (3/42 in 19 overs) were disciplined as they bowled a probing line and hit good lengths time and again.

Opener R Samarth’s fine knock of 140 and his century partnerships with skipper Mayank Agarwal and Vishal Onat powered Karnataka to 294/3 against Goa in their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Tuesday.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 2 Live Score Updates: Focus on Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh and Odisha vs Haryana among several blockbuster matches lined up

09:11 (IST)28 Dec 2022
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: 6-wickets for R B Bishnoi Jr!

MEG vs BIH: R B Bishnoi Jr scalps 6 wickets (24.0-10-60-6), Bihar are all out at 264.

09:06 (IST)28 Dec 2022
Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live blog on today's Ranji Trophy matches happening at multiple venues across the country. Stay tuned for more updates!

09:02 (IST)28 Dec 2022
Cold play at Kotla!

With the minimum temperature dropping to 5.6 degrees Celsius, and the national capital getting officially colder than Dehradun, Dharamshala and Nainital, the stadium witnessed a rare sight: cricketers from Tamil Nadu sporting monkey caps in the field, apart from several layers of clothing, for their third-round away Ranji Trophy game against hosts Delhi. [Read More]

09:00 (IST)28 Dec 2022
Jaydev Unadkat's comeback!

Jaydev Unadkat did get his much-awaited chance with the red ball and he kept his “promise” with a spirited effort in his first Test for India after 12 years. His love for the longer version of the game became apparent more than ever in January when he typed a tweet that went viral. [Read More]

08:39 (IST)28 Dec 2022
Mumbai's new Khan, Musheer!

Early this year, Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan had requested the team manager to give him an extra cap which he will keep with him and present it to his younger brother Musheer, whenever he makes his Ranji Trophy debut. The day finally arrived on Tuesday, when elder brother Sarfaraz gave the Mumbai cap kept in his bag to his 17-year-old younger brother Musheer made his Ranji debut against Saurashtra at the MCA-BKC ground. With Musheer’s entry, after a long time the Mumbai dressing room is witnessing a set of brothers in the same team. [Read More]

Cold Play at Kotla: Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy cricketers weather Delhi winter – in monkey caps

Tamil Nadu bowler Lakshminarayanan Vignesh wears a woollen cap as he bowls on the first day of Ranji Trophy match against Delhi, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BAGGY GREEN for the Aussies, maroon sun hat for the West Indians — cricketers wear their headgear with pride, as badges of honour. Though, sometimes, like on Tuesday at the freezing Feroz Shah Kotla, the reasons were more practical.

With the minimum temperature dropping to 5.6 degrees Celsius, and the national capital getting officially colder than Dehradun, Dharamshala and Nainital, the stadium witnessed a rare sight: cricketers from Tamil Nadu sporting monkey caps in the field, apart from several layers of clothing, for their third-round away Ranji Trophy game against hosts Delhi.

From the time the visiting team landed in the capital, the focus has not just been on the opposition. They arrived here with an eye on the chill and were well-equipped to tackle it, especially given that the winter temperatures back in Chennai don’t go below the mid-twenties, even at night.

