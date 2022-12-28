Ranji Trophy Day 2 Live Score Updates: Tamil Nadu need four wickets to clean Delhi batting line-up, R B Bishnoi Jr scalps 6 wickets

Cold Play at Kotla: Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy cricketers weather Delhi winter – in monkey caps

Tamil Nadu bowler Lakshminarayanan Vignesh wears a woollen cap as he bowls on the first day of Ranji Trophy match against Delhi, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BAGGY GREEN for the Aussies, maroon sun hat for the West Indians — cricketers wear their headgear with pride, as badges of honour. Though, sometimes, like on Tuesday at the freezing Feroz Shah Kotla, the reasons were more practical.

With the minimum temperature dropping to 5.6 degrees Celsius, and the national capital getting officially colder than Dehradun, Dharamshala and Nainital, the stadium witnessed a rare sight: cricketers from Tamil Nadu sporting monkey caps in the field, apart from several layers of clothing, for their third-round away Ranji Trophy game against hosts Delhi.

From the time the visiting team landed in the capital, the focus has not just been on the opposition. They arrived here with an eye on the chill and were well-equipped to tackle it, especially given that the winter temperatures back in Chennai don’t go below the mid-twenties, even at night.