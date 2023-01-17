Ranji Trophy Day 1 Live Score and Updates: Delhi host Mumbai, captain Yash Dhull to miss due to fever

Yash Dhull to miss Ranji clash as Delhi brace for Mumbai juggernaut

While captain Yash Dhull will miss out the Ranji Trophy match for Delhi, Mumbai will be empowered by the recent form of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane. (PTI)

Delhi skipper Yash Dhull will miss the much-anticipated Ranji Trophy clash against Mumbai owing to fever. The Indian Express has learned that the U-19 World Cup winning captain was absent for the team’s last two training sessions ahead of the match starting on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) confirmed on Monday that Nitish Rana will replace him in the lineup. Interestingly, Delhi had opted to sit Rana out earlier because of disciplinary issues.

In Dhull's absence, middle-order batsman Himmat Singh, who scored a ton against Andhra in the previous game, will lead Delhi while opener Dhruv Shorey will be his deputy. Himmat had been dropped from the XI in the game against Saurashtra, a decision which didn't go well as the think-tank came under scrutiny following a humiliating innings-and-214-run defeat.