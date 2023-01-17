scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
Ranji Trophy Day 1 Live Score and Updates: Delhi host Mumbai, captain Yash Dhull to miss due to fever

Ranji Trophy Day 1 Live Score and Updates: Punjab to play Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu to face Assam in other fixtures in round six.

By: Sports Desk
January 17, 2023 08:00 IST
Ranji Trophy Round 6 Live Score and Updates: Delhi vs Mumbai live from Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ranji Trophy Day 1 Live Score and Updates: With skipper Yash Dhull ruled out due to fever, Delhi will walk into their Group B Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai with Himmat Singh as their skipper. Leading run scorer of the tournament so far, Dhruv Shorey was named vice-captain on the eve of the game. After five games in the 2022/23 season, Delhi sit seventh in the eight team group, with no hopes of a quarter final spot.

Mumbai on the other hand, walk into the match with three wins in five matches, sitting second in the points table, three behind Saurashtra. The visitors come into the game on the back of an innings win against Assam.

Mumbai will miss the services of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for a second game in a row but the form of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane and the ever so elusive presence of Sarfaraz Khan puts them as firm favorites in the much anticipated tie.

Ranji Trophy Round 6 Live Score and Updates: Delhi host Mumbai, Punjab face Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu go up against Assam.

Yash Dhull to miss Ranji clash as Delhi brace for Mumbai juggernaut

While captain Yash Dhull will miss out the Ranji Trophy match for Delhi, Mumbai will be empowered by the recent form of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane. (PTI)

Delhi skipper Yash Dhull will miss the much-anticipated Ranji Trophy clash against Mumbai owing to fever. The Indian Express has learned that the U-19 World Cup winning captain was absent for the team’s last two training sessions ahead of the match starting on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) confirmed on Monday that Nitish Rana will replace him in the lineup. Interestingly, Delhi had opted to sit Rana out earlier because of disciplinary issues.

In Dhull’s absence, middle-order batsman Himmat Singh, who scored a ton against Andhra in the previous game, will lead Delhi while opener Dhruv Shorey will be his deputy. Himmat had been dropped from the XI in the game against Saurashtra, a decision which didn’t go well as the think-tank came under scrutiny following a humiliating innings-and-214-run defeat. [Read more]

