Ranji Trophy Day 1 Live Score and Updates: Delhi host Mumbai, captain Yash Dhull to miss due to fever

Ranji Trophy Day 1 Live Score and Updates: With skipper Yash Dhull ruled out due to fever, Delhi will walk into their Group B Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai with Himmat Singh as their skipper. Leading run scorer of the tournament so far, Dhruv Shorey was named vice-captain on the eve of the game. After five games in the 2022/23 season, Delhi sit seventh in the eight team group, with no hopes of a quarter final spot.
Mumbai on the other hand, walk into the match with three wins in five matches, sitting second in the points table, three behind Saurashtra. The visitors come into the game on the back of an innings win against Assam.
Mumbai will miss the services of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for a second game in a row but the form of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane and the ever so elusive presence of Sarfaraz Khan puts them as firm favorites in the much anticipated tie.
Follow live score and updates below