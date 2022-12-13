Ranji Trophy Day 1 Live Updates: India’s premier domestic tournament starts today

Ranji Trophy: In quest of all-rounders

(Clockwise from left): Raj Angad Bawa; Ramandeep Singh; Prerak Mankad; Sanvir Singh.

Fast-bowling all-rounders. If Team India went into an auction pool, it would be willing to spend even half its coffers. That is how desperate India are in an era where multi-speciality cricketers are just a handful. In an age where India’s talent pool is getting wider by each season, they are still waiting to unearth an all-rounder who could bowl fast and can also play as a batter. Since Kapil Dev walked into the sunset many summers ago, India have only got desperate. And despite having the riches of the IPL and a strong domestic circuit to fall back on, the ground reality is India’s top batters don’t bowl and their bowlers, especially the pacers, are not equipped to handle the long handle barring a handful.

Of course, in Hardik Pandya, India have an all-rounder, but given his injury record, and he no longer features in Test cricket, India are on the look-out for a 3D cricketer. As India’s premier domestic tournament Ranji Trophy gets underway on Tuesday, here is a snapshot of a few pace bowling all-rounders who the selectors will have their eyes on.