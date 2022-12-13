scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Live now

Ranji Trophy Day 1 Live Updates: India’s premier domestic tournament starts today

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates: Delhi, a team that is filled with some unbelievable talent, will meet a gutsy Maharashtra team in the latter's den

By: Sports Desk
Updated: December 13, 2022 7:49:34 am
Ranji Trophy | Ranji Trophy 2022-23 | Ranji Trophy Day 1Ranji Trophy Day 1 Matches Live Updates.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 1 Live Updates: The likes of Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will be keen for one last throw of dice while Tilak Vermas and Yashasvi Jaiswals would like to keep the Gen-Next flag flying high as another season of Ranji Trophy starts with the domestic bulwarks ready to slog it out from Tuesday.

Delhi, a team that is filled with some unbelievable talent, will meet a gutsy Maharashtra team in the latter’s den but will certainly feel a bit more confident as the home team misses its heart and soul.

If Ruturaj Gaikwad is the heart of the team, then Ankit Bawne is the soul but both the star batters are likely to miss the opening game due to groin and quadriceps injuries respectively. To make matters worse, Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings teammate Mukesh Chaudhary, the left-arm fast medium, is also out with a back niggle. At the opposite end is Delhi, the perennial underachievers, and a team that has more undercurrents inside the dressing room.

Follow live score and updates below.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Score and Updates: Follow Ranji Trophy live action below.

07:49 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Ranji Trophy Live: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first round of the Ranji Trophy. It will be a make-or-break season for various cricketers. Stay tuned for all the live updates from different parts of the country. 

Ranji Trophy: In quest of all-rounders

(Clockwise from left): Raj Angad Bawa; Ramandeep Singh; Prerak Mankad; Sanvir Singh.

Fast-bowling all-rounders. If Team India went into an auction pool, it would be willing to spend even half its coffers. That is how desperate India are in an era where multi-speciality cricketers are just a handful. In an age where India’s talent pool is getting wider by each season, they are still waiting to unearth an all-rounder who could bowl fast and can also play as a batter. Since Kapil Dev walked into the sunset many summers ago, India have only got desperate. And despite having the riches of the IPL and a strong domestic circuit to fall back on, the ground reality is India’s top batters don’t bowl and their bowlers, especially the pacers, are not equipped to handle the long handle barring a handful.

Of course, in Hardik Pandya, India have an all-rounder, but given his injury record, and he no longer features in Test cricket, India are on the look-out for a 3D cricketer. As India’s premier domestic tournament Ranji Trophy gets underway on Tuesday, here is a snapshot of a few pace bowling all-rounders who the selectors will have their eyes on.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 07:46:30 am
