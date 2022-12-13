Ranji Trophy Day 1 Live Updates: India’s premier domestic tournament starts today

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 1 Live Updates: The likes of Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will be keen for one last throw of dice while Tilak Vermas and Yashasvi Jaiswals would like to keep the Gen-Next flag flying high as another season of Ranji Trophy starts with the domestic bulwarks ready to slog it out from Tuesday.
Delhi, a team that is filled with some unbelievable talent, will meet a gutsy Maharashtra team in the latter’s den but will certainly feel a bit more confident as the home team misses its heart and soul.
If Ruturaj Gaikwad is the heart of the team, then Ankit Bawne is the soul but both the star batters are likely to miss the opening game due to groin and quadriceps injuries respectively. To make matters worse, Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings teammate Mukesh Chaudhary, the left-arm fast medium, is also out with a back niggle. At the opposite end is Delhi, the perennial underachievers, and a team that has more undercurrents inside the dressing room.
Follow live score and updates below.
