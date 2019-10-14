Ranji cricket will be the focus: BCCI president candidate Sourav Ganguly

The Indian cricket fans were delighted as news broke out that former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is set to become the new BCCI president. As per reports, Ganguly was unanimously nominated for the position by BCCI members.

However, moments before the news broke it appeared that Brijesh Patel was likely to take the position, but as per the latest developments, it is believed that he is going to be the IPL governing council chairman.

Speaking on the development, Ganguly said that his first priority will be to monitor domestic cricket and the focus mostly will be on Ranji Trophy.

“My first priority will be to look after first-class cricketers. I had requested to the CoA and they have not listened. Ranji Trophy cricket will be the focus. To take care of cricketers’ financial interest,” the former India skipper was quoted by India Today as saying.

He further stated that he is happy with the appointment and plans to do something big for Indian cricket.

“I am happy with the appointment because this is the time when BCCI’s image has got hampered and it’s a great opportunity for me to do something. Whether you are elected unopposed or otherwise, it’s a big responsibility because it is the biggest organization in the world of cricket. India is a powerhouse. It will be a challenge,” he said.

However, Ganguly still feels that leading the Indian team will always remain the best accomplishment of his life. “Nothing can beat being India captain. I never thought I would be President,” was Ganguly’s response on being asked to compare his emotions now and when he had become India captain.