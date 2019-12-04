Cheteswar Pujara to play first two games for Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy

The senior selection committee of the Saurashtra Cricket Association selected the 16 members of Saurashtra’s senior team for the first two matches of the Ranji Trophy. (Source: File Photo) The senior selection committee of the Saurashtra Cricket Association selected the 16 members of Saurashtra’s senior team for the first two matches of the Ranji Trophy. (Source: File Photo)

Test specialist Cheteswar Pujara was on Wednesday named in the 16-member Saurashtra squad for the first two Ranji Trophy games beginning from December 9.

The senior selection committee of the Saurashtra Cricket Association selected the 16 members of Saurashtra’s senior team for the first two matches of the Ranji Trophy, which is led by the left-arm speedster Jaydev Unadkat, a release here said.

It will be good practice for Pujara as India will be playing a Test match only after two months in New Zealand.

Saurashtra, who are the runners-up of the last Ranji Trophy season, are placed in the Elite Group B and begin their campaign with a game against Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala.

Saurashtra Squad: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kamlesh Makwana, Snell Patel, Chirag Jani, Harvik Desai, Prerak Mankad, Avi Barot, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Divyaraj Chauhan and Jay Chauhan

Dhruv Shorey to lead Delhi

Batsman Dhruv Shorey was on Wednesday appointed the skipper of the 15-member Delhi team for its first two matches of the 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy season.

While Dhruv will lead the side, left-handed batsman Nitish Rana has been named as the vice-captain.

Anuj Rawat will keep the wickets, while India international Navdeep Saini will spearhead the bowling attack.

Delhi will open its Ranji Trophy campaign this season against Kerala at Thumba on December 9 to 12.

Delhi Squad: Dhruv Shorey (captain), Nitin Rana (vice-captain), Kunal Chandela, Anuj Rawat, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Viukas Mishra, Tejas Baroka, Pradeep Sangwan, Navdeep Saini, Pawan Suyal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Hiten Dalal, Shivank Vashisth.

