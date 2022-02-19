Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara out for a duck, Saurashtra in deep trouble on Day 3

Cheteshwar Pujara’s prolonged struggle with the bat continued as the senior India batter has failed to open his account on Day 3 of Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai in Ahmedabad.

A duck ahead of the squad selection for the two Sri Lanka home Tests in March might hamper Pujara’s chance to make it into India’s Test team. The two-match Test series against Sri Lanka will be played in Mohali (March 4-8) and Bengaluru (March 12-16) respectively.

Pujara was trapped by debutant Mohit Avasthi. The 29-year-old pacer from Mumbai has ran through Saurashtra’s top order with excellent figures of 3 for 27. Avasthi has bagged the wickets of Vishvaraj Jadeja (5), Cheteshwar Puara (0) and Arpit Vasavada (8).

Defending champions are reeling at 126 for 5 at the Lunch break on Day 3. Sheldon Jackson (27 not out), and Prerak Mankad (24 not out) were at the crease.

Earlier, Mumbai had declared their innings at 544 for 7. Sarfaraz Khan scored a brilliant 275, and he was well-supported by the senior batter Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a feisty 129.

Rahane’s previous hundred had come back in December 2020 in the Melbourne Test against Australia. Since that match, Rahane has averaged just 20.25 from 15 Tests, with only three fifties and a highest score of 67. On the recent tour of South Africa, he had scores of 48, 20, 0, 58, 9 and 1 in the three Tests, leading to more doubts being raised on his place in the Indian team.