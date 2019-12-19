Ranji Trophy: Chandigarh in driver’s seat against Bihar

Gurinder Singh in action during the match at the Sector 16 cricket stadium, Chandigarh, Wednesday. (Source: Jaipal Singh) Gurinder Singh in action during the match at the Sector 16 cricket stadium, Chandigarh, Wednesday. (Source: Jaipal Singh)

On a day when only 41.5 overs were played due to the wet outfield and bad light, Chandigarh inched closer to gaining control against Bihar in the Ranji Trophy Plate group match being played at Sector 16 Stadium on Wednesday.

A half century by all-rounder Gurinder Singh (67) along with contributions by Jaskarandeep Singh (23) and Shreshth Nirmohi (22 no), after centurion Ankit Kaushik and Bipul Sharma (63) departed early in the day, meant that Chandigarh posted a total of 420 runs in 116.5 overs in first innings. At the end of the day’s play, Bihar were 6 for 1 in three overs as bad light stopped the play.

With wet outfield delaying play for over 90 minutes on the second day of the match, overnight batsman Ankit Kaushik along with his partner Bipul Sharma made a cautious start as the duo added 27 runs in 7.3 overs before Kaushik was caught by Vikash Ranjan off the bowling of Vivek. Kaushik, who had scored his maiden first class century on Tuesday, could add only 11 runs on Wednesday. Two overs later, Sharma too departed adding only two runs to his overnight score of 63 runs as the all-rounder was clean bowled by Vivek.

All-rounder Gurinder Singh, who had taken six wickets in Chandigarh’s last match against Arunachal Pradesh, added 43 runs for the eighth wicket. After the fall of Jaskarandeep Singh, who played a quickfire innings of 23 runs off 22 runs, Gurinder and Shreshth Nirmohi took Chandigarh’s score past 400 runs. Gurinder reached his fifty off 75 balls in the process and his 94-ball knock of 67 runs came to an end when he was caught by Rathour off the bowling of Shivam Kumar with Chandigarh score board reading 405 runs for 9 wickets. Nirmohi remained unbeaten on 22 runs as Chandigarh innings folded up for 420 runs in 116.5 overs.

“The team made good recovery after the fall of Ankit and Bipul. Gurinder showed his skills as an all-rounder with his knock and his partnerships with Jaskarandeep and Shreshth meant that we could cross 400 runs. Ankit and Bipul’s knocks were also important as such knocks add to the team’s confidence. In such a condition, fast bowers get some help initially in the day and our target will be to pick some early wickets on Thursday,” said VRV Singh, head coach of Chandigarh.

Bengal captain and left-arm spinner Ashutosh Aman completed his five-wicket haul on Wednesday with the wicket of Jaskarandeep, but admitted that his team failed to restrict Chandigarh once Ankit and Bipul fell. “I am glad that I took a five-wicket haul but we conceded too many runs after the fall of Ankit and Bipul. Even though we have lost one wicket, our target will be to bat as long as we can and to cross the first innings’ total of Chandigarh. The wicket is still playing good and our batsmen need to stay on the wicket,” said Aman.

