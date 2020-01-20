Ranji Trophy: Captain Akashdeep Nath hits an UPlifting century

When the three wickets tumbled, Nath didn’t go into a defensive mode, opting instead to counterattack his way out of trouble. When the three wickets tumbled, Nath didn’t go into a defensive mode, opting instead to counterattack his way out of trouble.

DAY ONE for Uttar Pradesh team in Mumbai threw some challenges. First, it was the commute to the Wankhede Stadium as the bus driver couldn’t reach the team hotel in time as he was stuck in a traffic jam due to the Mumbai Marathon. The hotel had to make last-minute travel arrangements and Mumbai Police escorted the UP team to the venue.

Then, they were staring at a hole at 3 for 48 pretty early in the game. It was then that their captain Akashdeep Nath who drove them out of the perilous situation, along with Rinku Singh, to safety on the opening day’s play. Batting first after winning the toss could always be a gamble but Nath seemed ready for it. On paper both the team aren’t as strong and both are going through a transition phase.

When the three wickets tumbled, Nath didn’t go into a defensive mode, opting instead to counterattack his way out of trouble. He set the tone for the game with a flurry of boundaries and UP shot to 101 for 3 by lunch. Being the lone senior face in the batting line, he had to step up and he did that in some style. Nath dealt in boundaries most of the time. His fifty had ten fours and a six. His ability to counter attack worked and Mumbai bowlers had no answer to stop him. Nath along with Mohammad Saif added 96 for fourth wicket and the stand gave them much needed stability in the middle.

The left-handed batsman Saif tried his best to stay on the crease. He tried to pull left-arm seamer Royston Dias but found the edge behind on the leg side and Aditya Tare took a simple catch. It certainly bought some relief to Mumbai but little did they expect sterner challenges ahead. Singh has been UP’s prolific scorer since last season and his ability to hit and the confidence in carrying out his game plan has helped UP in tricky scenarios in the past.

Mumbai tried but it was their spinners who let them down. Shams Mulani, who has been the main left arm spinner had a dull day at the office. He couldn’t get his lines right and though there was some assistance to spin on the pitch, Mulani found it tough to get the much-needed bite.

Nath continued to march on imperiously, stepping out and driving the off-spinner Shashank for four at mid-wicket followed by a late cut for another boundary to reach his hundred. If Nath was the marathon man, Singh was his pace setter and soon reached his fifty. They added unbeaten 137 runs with UP ending their day at 281 for 4 at stumps.

Later in the day the UP skipper talked about how he decided to go after the bowlers. “This innings is certainly the best I have played recently. The ball was coming nicely, so I though it’s better to play some shots. Those quick runs helped because it’s always good to see scoreboard reading 100 for 3 than some 70 for 3 in the first session. I didn’t want the bowlers to take advantage of the situation, so I just played my shots,” Nath said. For Nath the half marathon is over, he will now eye for some more big runs on day two.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 281/4 (Rinku Singh 71 not out) vs Mumbai.

