BREAKING: Ranji Trophy-capped TNPL player fined Rs 1 lakh by BCCI’s ACSU

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A Tamil Nadu all-rounder who made his Ranji Trophy debut last season has been barred from featuring in the remainder of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) season for breaching anti-corruption protocols.
The Indian Express understands that the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI recovered a mobile phone — which the player had not declared — when he was in the Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA).
According to those in the know, the incident occurred on August 10 at the NPR College ground in Dindigul’s Natham. The ACSU reported it to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) after conducting its probe.
“We have received a letter (from the ACSU) about this incident,” TNCA secretary U Bhagawandas Rao said. “We have instructed the team owners not to consider him for selection until the enquiry is over. We are currently investigating the matter and will take appropriate action,” he added.
As this is the first instance of this player violating the anti-corruption code, a fine of Rs 1 lakh has been recommended by the ACSU. ACSU sources confirmed to The Indian Express that the player was caught with a mobile phone, “which is a gross violation of the code of conduct for the players”.
Sources in the ACSU added, “The player was confronted first but he could not explain the violation. He was served notice and asked to reply, which he did. His reply too was found unsatisfactory and thus a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on him”.
The TNCA will decide on any additional punishment only after it completes its own investigation. The TNCA summoned the player on Friday for an inquiry.
It is understood that though the ACSU didn’t find any activity directly linked to contact with bookies in the mobile phone recovered from the player, hiding a communication device from the authorities is a breach of PMOA and anti-corruption protocols.
Once the incident came to light, the player in question was immediately withdrawn from the franchise, which is currently in Dindigul for the first leg of matches, which concludes on Saturday before the action shifts to Chennai. The said player didn’t feature in the franchise’s next match and has also not been included for their fixture on Friday.
According to TNCA officials, other franchises have already been informed about the development and the withdrawal of the player.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.