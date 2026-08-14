BREAKING: Ranji Trophy-capped TNPL player fined Rs 1 lakh by BCCI’s ACSU

According to TNCA officials, other franchises have already been informed about the development and the withdrawal of the player. (FILE photo)

A Tamil Nadu all-rounder who made his Ranji Trophy debut last season has been barred from featuring in the remainder of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) season for breaching anti-corruption protocols.

The Indian Express understands that the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI recovered a mobile phone — which the player had not declared — when he was in the Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA).

According to those in the know, the incident occurred on August 10 at the NPR College ground in Dindigul’s Natham. The ACSU reported it to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) after conducting its probe.