Ranji Trophy: Bengal and Vidarbha win, J&K, Kerala and Andhra hold on for draws

At Srinagar, a delayed start did not take the drama out of the day. Resuming on 151/5, Madhya Pradesh declared at 249/6, with captain Shubham Sharma unbeaten on 106, and set J&K 326. The hosts’ only option was to bat out the day and avoid a second successive defeat after the Irani Cup. Even that looked unlikely when the MP seamers, led by Avesh Khan and Aryan Pandey, ran through the top order and left them on 12/5. The lower order stopped the slide, and J&K took one point.

Brief scores: MP 196 & 249/6 dec (Shubham Sharma 106 n.o; Auqib Nabi 3/53) drew with J&K 120 & 88/7 (Avesh Khan 3/30, Aryan Pandey 3/31). Pts: MP 3, J&K 1.

Andhra manage three points

At Vijayawada, Karnataka’s positive approach set up the chance of an outright result before Andhra held on for a draw and three points. Resuming on 176/4, a lead of 32, Karun Nair completed his century and went on to an unbeaten 155. Karnataka declared on 337/9 and set Andhra 194 in the second half of the day. With time enough for either side to force a result, Karnataka started well and reduced Andhra to 53/4. Seeram Rahul and Revanth Reddy then dug in to save the game.

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Brief scores: Karnataka 274 & 337/9 dec (Karun Nair 155 n.o; Lalith Mohan 5/117) drew with Andhra 418 & 104/4. Pts: Andhra 3, Karnataka 1.

Bengal defeat Delhi

Delhi’s hopes of batting out the day fell flat at Kalyani as an all-round effort from the Bengal attack earned the hosts six points. Resuming on 101/3, Delhi’s only option was to bat through the day, a hard task against an attack with three seamers who have Test experience. Apart from skipper Ayush Badoni, who made 85, the rest offered little support, and Delhi were bowled out for 277, setting Bengal 89. The hosts chased it down in 15.3 overs, losing one wicket, and missed a bonus point only because of that wicket.

Brief scores: Bengal 429 & 89/1 bt Delhi 240 & 277 (Ayush Badoni 85; Pradipta Pramanik 3/72) by nine wickets. Pts: Bengal 6, Delhi 0.

Vidarbha start with win

Vidarbha opened their season with a win at Nagpur on the final day, having been 54/5 in the first innings. Resuming on 22/1, the hosts declared on 175/3 and set Pondicherry 291, or the option of batting out for a draw. Left-arm spinners Harsh Dubey and Parth Rekhade then took charge. Pondicherry slid from 4/2 to 24/4 and kept sliding until they were bowled out for 130 in 41.1 overs.

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Brief scores: Vidarbha 428 & 175/3 dec (Dhruv Shorey 69 n.o, Aman Mokhade 65) bt Pondicherry 313 & 130 (Prasad Pawar 48; Harsh Dubey 4/29, Parth Rekhade 3/43) by 160 runs. Pts: Vidarbha 6, Pondicherry 0.

Kerala deny Jharkhand

As expected on a flat pitch at Jamshedpur, Kerala conceded the first-innings lead but denied Jharkhand an outright win. Resuming on 269/6, Kerala were bowled out for 395, with their professional Aditya Sarwate making 95. With time running out, Jharkhand enforced the follow-on, but taking another ten wickets on that surface was always going to be hard. When the teams shook hands, Kerala were 60/2.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 587 drew with Kerala 395 & 60/2 (Aditya Sarwate 95; Utkarsh Singh 4/69, Manishi 4/92). Pts: Jharkhand 3, Kerala 1.