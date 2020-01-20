Ranji Trophy: Batting like a dream

Jaffer was the only batsman to cross 20 on the first day of Delhi-Vidarbha Ranji Trophy match at Kotla. (Express photo by Premnath Pandey) Jaffer was the only batsman to cross 20 on the first day of Delhi-Vidarbha Ranji Trophy match at Kotla. (Express photo by Premnath Pandey)

Shades of grey might be crowding his neatly-trimmed beard, the movement on the field might be slackened, the shoulders and back might be aching a bit more, a few wrinkles might be creeping underneath the eyes, but into the 24th year of domestic cricket, Wasim Jaffer still bats in the same unhurried manner as he always had in his career. As if he has weathered the vagaries of time, as if he has still plenty of time left in his career.

Time, he has plenty, when essaying his strokes. When his younger peers-some of them aged less than the span of his competitive career-seemed bereft of time in facing Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh and Khulwant Khejroliya on a surface that abetted movement and some pace, Jaffer was scarcely hurried into his strokes, barely beaten by movement or bounce. It was the day an old-stager made the impressionable youngsters look inadequate, in terms of quality, grit and style. The numbers the day spat out put his 83 into perspective-14 wickets fell, with Vidarbha bowled out for 179 and Delhi reeling at 41/4 in response, when the second highest score was 16, when only five other batsmen entered double figures.

Remarkably, he not only batted effortlessly but also made it sound effortless. Almost de rigueur. “You expect such conditions in the North in winter. When someone like Ishant is bowling, you need to be careful,” he dismissed the query on the pitch, almost disdainfully. Certainly, for someone as well-travelled as him, weather or pitch or bowlers wouldn’t excessively bother him. After all, he’s opened in Lord’s and Cape Town, in Perth and Bridgetown, against Dale Steyn and Shaun Pollock, Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee, has scored hundreds in South Africa and West Indies and played club and county cricket for two decades. The Kotla weather might have been eerily reminiscent of his days in West Yorkshire, when he plied for Schoes CC and Skelmanthorpe. Cold, blustery days when the wind blows relentlessly onto your face. It’s in England where he picked the habit of wearing full sleeves and button-up the shirts too.

The bowling, clearly, would have been testier. But deceptive as Ishant and Co might be, they couldn’t make Jaffer feel his age, barring a couple of times they managed to draw the edge and when Ishant late in-swing duped him eventually. But until the sun that had shone sublimely all day began to cast its early evening shadows, Jaffer was infallible, treating those in the stadium as he always treated them, with an array of beguiling drives, back-foot punches and flicks. Particularly stood out a back-foot punch off Simarjeet, so sweetly-executed that even the bowler watched the ball reach the ropes in awe. A back-of-length delivery that cut back sharply into Jaffer, he just shifted the weight onto the back-foot, opened the face of the blade and just punched it through extra cover, showing a minimalism of technique that’s fundamental to his batting.

Later, there were a couple of gorgeous leg-glances too. Ishant was deliberately making him play across in the hope that he would miss one. He placed a squarish fine-leg to cut the boundaries too. But Jaffer would glide the ball so deftly that it sped too fine off his bat for the fielder to make a last-gasp block.

Ishant-Jaffer duel, nonetheless, was engrossing. Initially, he served him a good-length course, hoping for the nick. But Jaffer either defended resolutely or drove through covers. He changed the menu to short balls, which Jaffer expertly ducked or pulled. Ishant then started bowling fuller at stumps, anticipating that Jaffer would miss one of his delicious flicks. He then switched to bowling full and wide, just in case Jaffer felt tempted to reach for those – he is not particularly fond of leaving the balls.

The most noteworthy aspect of his batting is that he hasn’t massively altered it in all these years. Batsmen, when they age, are prone to tinkering, they become more abstinent and mindful, so much so that they sometimes become an entirely different batsman. But Jaffer remains the same as he was when first burst into the scene-tranquil and laidback, quick hands and twinkling feet, graceful and gritty.

Definitely, it might not be as easy as he makes it appear. Admits Jaffer: “I do a lot of work behind the scene, like spending more time in the gym and keeping myself in good shape. But I believe it’s my motivation that keeps me going.”

Milestones do give a kick – you complete one, another awaits you. But he has collected everything domestic cricket can offer him-a dozen Ranji titles, highest run-getter in Ranji, most first-class (non-Tests) runs by an Indian, most catches by an outfielder, most hundreds to list the major ones. Jaffer says the motivation is the quest for a hat-trick of Ranji titles, which Mumbai had managed last from 1975to 1977. “It’s a big motivation, it’s the reason why a lot of us including the coach stayed back for a year.” A really good season could see him complete 20,000 runs in first-class cricket too.

Maybe, the milestones references are just an excuse to remain attached to the game for as long as he can. Or maybe, it’s the sheer fear of quitting a game he has devoted most of his life to. “I will quit when I feel I’m a burden to my team.” On the evidence of his Kotla knock, he is far from a burden, but still a shining light.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 179 (Jaffer 83, Simarjeet Singh 4/39, Ishant Sharma 3/45). Delhi 41/4 (Aditya Thakare 4/14).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App