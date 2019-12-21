Tale of Patiala cricket ground: From Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sixes to Mayank Markande’s fiver

The old-world charm of the neo-gothic Raj architecture is undeniable at the Baradari cricket ground in Patiala. (Express photo: Harmeet Sodhi) The old-world charm of the neo-gothic Raj architecture is undeniable at the Baradari cricket ground in Patiala. (Express photo: Harmeet Sodhi)

Whenever mercury dipped below comfort level in Patiala, cricket stopped but cricket talk picked up. Walking over peanut shells, among huddles of spectators, one could listen in on muttered tales of the historic ground, modeled after Lord’s by Maharajas, the red soil brought in from Australia. On the final day, the sun was in full force as Punjab cleaned up Hyderabad, securing an innings and 125 run win thanks to Mayank Markande’s 5/19. Action over in a session, over endless cups of chai, finally unraveled conversations about the several legends surrounding the Baradari cricket ground.

***

You know how the story goes. Navjot Singh Sidhu, spurred by criticism of his batting approach, would hit 125 sixes daily and practice for hours. Not a hint of hyperbole, according to those who watched him do so at the ground. “Like a man possessed. His father too, sat there by the nets and kept watch daily,” says Jagdeep, who has been a groundsman at the stadium since the late 70s.

“You will get tired if I list Sherry’s memorable innings on this ground. So many centuries, big sixes to count,” says septuagenarian Talwinder Singh, former Punjab Ranji coach who helped Sidhu become the first Patiala-born Test cricketer.

Then there was the match where Sidhu didn’t get to bat at all. In 1986, when Ranji ties used to be three-day affairs, Haryana came visiting and batted for two-and-a-half days, allowing Punjab the final session to bat during which Sidhu didn’t take the crease. Next season, Punjab returned the favour at Faridabad.

Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. Express archive photo Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. Express archive photo

Current coach Munish Bali came to Patiala as a young hopeful from Hoshiarpur in 1989. Bali recalls: “One special match I remember is when the champion Punjab Under-19 team faced England Under-19 here in 1993. These stands were filled with my schoolmates, and I felt extra swagger as I was captaining Pankaj Dharmani, Amit Sharma, Anurag Thakur against Michael Vaughan.”

It is the ground that rocket-strapped Dharmani to the Indian team. An unbeaten century in the practice match against Mark Taylor-led Australian team featuring Gilchrist, Waugh Brothers, McGrath and Gillespie got him a nod for the 1996 Titan Cup. “Usually, the ball would hit the centre of my bat at this wicket. Against them, it hit the sticker,” says Dharmani. “They were a tad quicker and got bounce. But I dug in and frustrated them. That was the turning point for my career.”

Dharmani, who played an ODI and was in the squad for the Tests in South Africa, was part of Punjab’s only Ranji Trophy triumph in 1992-93 alongside Navjot Sidhu. “It’s a good sign for the future that Punjab is doing well and that the matches are back in Patiala.”

In spirit, it’s a Ranji’s-come-home moment.

***

He had already beguiled the English with his leg-glances in County and Test cricket, but it was in Patiala that Ranjitsinhji got his first taste of Indian cricket. Playing for the Seventh Maharaja Rajinder Singh, Ranjitsinhji scored centuries against ‘Simla’ and ‘Umballa’, and received Purdey guns and jeweled studs for his efforts.

Debates flare up on whether Rajinder wanted to recreate Lord’s or not, enough to send multiple sets of thumbs dancing on the Google search bar, scouring old Lord’s photos.

The old-world charm of the neo-gothic Raj architecture is undeniable. But the most alluring sights, as often are, remain out of bounds. The old pavilion has been cordoned off while the dressing rooms, which seated Amarnath and Sons, are stand behind a fence and are strictly for the members and guests at the adjoining Mahindra Club and Gymkhana.

Sure, it’s Lord’s: if you trade Regent’s Park for Children’s Park and are willing to give up St. John’s Wood station for 21-number faatak behind the west stands. The visual of trains passing behind the west stands does further the aesthetic, and the sound can mask small edges, as happened once during Hyderabad’s first innings.

Punjab’s Shubman Gill and Mayank Markande during a practice session in Patiala. (Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi) Punjab’s Shubman Gill and Mayank Markande during a practice session in Patiala. (Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

A comparison with ‘The Home of Cricket’, however, is not far-fetched, seeing how son and eighth Maharaja Bhupinder named the stadium in Bombay after Lord Brabourne and called it ‘the Lord’s of India’.

Talwinder extends the idea of the setting to a general, idyllic, County ground.

“Maharaja Rajinder was a big fan of County cricket. He was also aware that not everyone can go to England, so this stadium was to bring County to India,” says Talwinder.

Bhupinder went several steps ahead, organising the 1911 England tour of the Indian team, employing elite cricketers such as Frank Tarrant as player/coach for the Maharaja XI (Tarrant, in turn, scouted a young Lala Amarnath and gifted India its first Test centurion) and covered expenses for pavilions and trophies, including the Ranji trophy, established at the time of his close friend Ranjitsinhji.

Ninth Maharaja Yadavindra Singh played a Test but gravitated towards the administrative aspects of cricket before becoming a diplomat in the post-independent India. The unofficial tenth, current Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh’s valued contribution to the stadium was during his first stint in the early 2000s, when he restored the tower and got the clock ticking, which allegedly had “been standing still since the partition”.

During last month’s Kartarpur Corridor meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Amrinder informed the World Cup-winning captain that his uncle Jahangir Khan had played for Maharaja Yadvinder Singh’s XI in Patiala in 1934-35, “along with Mohammad Nisar, Lala Amarnath, fast bowler Amar Singh and the two Ali batsmen (Wazir Ali and Amir Ali)”.

***

Dhruv Pandove, left his name imprinted on the Ranji Trophy and the cricket stadium which led to its genesis. Widely considered to be the next big thing in Indian cricket, Dhruv was killed in a road accident near Ambala while returning from the 1992 Deodhar Trophy quarterfinal, days after becoming the youngest to score 1000 Ranji runs at 17 years.

“His peers Kambli, Ganguly, Kumble would tell you how great a talent he was. But he was a better human being,” says coach Amar Singh. “He once gave Rs 20,000 to a groundsman for his daughter’s wedding. Paid the fees of six of the trainees at the academy here.”

Dhruv’s cousin Akul Pandove, who made his debut this week, says the heaviness in his heart overshadowed any nerves present.

“It was very emotional for me,” says the 22-year-old off-spinner, who took three wickets in Hyderabad’s second innings. “It also feels like destiny, that I made a debut at the place where Dhruv made his name and it’s now named after him. I hear stories of how great he was as a cricketer and a human, and in both senses, I’ve got big shoes to fill.”

Including Akul, there were seven players from Patiala who played against Hyderabad, a sign of the power shift in the state after Chandigarh’s exit. The ground didn’t host a Punjab match for 17 years between 1997-2014. When a match was played at the ground, a bus was reserved to daily ferry top stars from Chandigarh, on account of inadequate hotels in Patiala. This was the first Punjab match in three years, with two more are scheduled; ample chance for this crop to create a fresh batch of memories. “I don’t know the history, or Maharaja stories. My best memory is starting as a fast-bowler here,” laughs the 22-year-old Markande. “The five-wicket haul today is another.”

It’s been out in the cold awhile, but the sun currently shines on the cricket ground in Baradari.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 242 & 76 all out (Himalay Agarwal 21; Mayank Markande 5/19) lost to Punjab: 443 for 6d (Mandeep Singh 204; Mohammed Siraj 4/77)

