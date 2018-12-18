Ranji Trophy: Baba Indrajith misses ton, Punjab take three points

The Tamil Nadu dressing room would have skipped a heartbeat when Dinesh Karthik drove straight at pacer Sandeep Sharma. Their worst fears came true when the ball ricocheted from the bowler’s hand, ran on to the stumps; catching Baba Indrajith out of the crease. The skipper was back in the hut for a well made 93. With the result of the game a foregone conclusion, the anticipation of Indrajith’s 100 had kept the interest alive. With the unlucky dismissal, the drawn game dragged along. Eventually, Tamil Nadu finishing at 383/6 in their second innings. The runs didn’t matter since Punjab had secured three points for taking the first innings lead.

Advertising

Indrajith had reasons to be disappointed. “I am little disappointed that I could not convert this knock to a hundred. But these kind of dismissals happen in cricket and next time, I have to be more careful in such condition. The main challenge today was spending time in the middle as the wicket was slow. Some balls were seaming off the wicket. I tried to play late and when the Punjab bowlers pitched the ball short, I went on back foot. The one point was crucial and after we conceded the first innings’ lead, it was matter of not giving the opposition full points,” said Indrajith while talking with The Indian Express after the match.

Indrajith has scored 419 runs for Tamil Nadu this season and the 24-year-old believes that the remaining two matches will be crucial for Tamil Nadu as well his batting. “The double century for India Blue in Duleep Trophy was something which gave me a lot of confidence. It helps when a player like Karthik is batting with you. Luckily he was at the other end during both my Duleep Trophy hundreds. Whenever I need to discuss something, he is there to listen. Hrishi bhai (coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar) also has been helping me with his inputs on captaincy and pressure situations,” concluded Indrajith.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu : 215 and 383 for 6 in 121 overs (B Indrajith 93, Dinesh Karthik 74, Vijay Shankar 51 no, Yuvraj Singh 2 for 29, Sandeep Sharma 2 for 92) drew with Punjab 479.