Ranji Trophy: At Chandigarh’s ‘MCG’, vehicles drive past sightscreen

Flouting rules and match referee Rajib Debbarma’s guidelines, two cars entered the Mahajan Cricket Ground, venue of the Ranji Trophy plate group match between Chandigarh and Mizoram, during play on Tuesday. With two overs remaining on Day 1 of the tie, and with Chandigarh batsmen Uday Kaul and Raman Bishnoi in the middle, the two cars crossed the kutcha road between the boundary rope and sight screen, with official ball boys seated roughly six feet away.

The guards at the entry gate initially stopped the two cars. However, they were given approval by officials of the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), the governing body of Chandigarh cricket. The cars eventually drove towards the parking area behind the pavillion.

Chandigarh’s previous four home matches were all played at the Sector 16 Stadium, including Chandigarh’s last week tie against Puducherry. However, this game was shifted to the Mahajan ground to give groundsmen time to maintain the outfield and tend to the pitches at the Sector 16 Stadium.

In the past, the Mahajan Cricket Ground has hosted two Col CK Nayudu Trophy games and one Vijay Merchant Trophy. However, the venue, which is owned by former UTCA secretary Subhash Mahajan, is hosting its maiden first-class match.

A narrow road separates the boundary ropes and sight screen, and it is the only way to reach the parking spot.

The ground is situated inside a farm house and is not too far from former athlete Milkha Singh's place. A narrow road separates the boundary ropes and sight screen, and it is the only way to reach the parking spot.

UTCA secretary Desh Deepak Khanna said the vehicles ‘must be carrying’ important match-related material. “I am not aware of the matter yet. It’s a new ground and the vehicles must be carrying some important material required during the conduct of the match. Since the mud track is the only way to parking and dressing room, the cars must have crossed the road to reach the parking,” said Khanna told The Indian Express. “Sector 16 Stadium has hosted four matches and the ground and pitches need time to be in right shape after conducting the matches. Hence it was decided to conduct the match at Mahajan Cricket ground,” said Khanna.

Chandigarh were 193 for 3 at end of day’s play, with Bishnoi batting on 73 runs and Kaul on 62 after Mizoram were bundled out for 109 runs in 41.2 overs.

Brief scores: Mizoram : First Innings : 109 all out in 41.2 overs (Taruwar Kohli 77; Gurinder Singh 4/18, Jagjit Sandhu 3/34, Jaskarandeep Singh 2/26) vs Chandigarh : 193 for 3 in 40 overs (Raman Bishnoi 73 no, Uday Kaul 62 no, H Ralte 2/46)

