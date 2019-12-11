Ranji Trophy: Almas Shaukat high-rise keeps UP on track

Almas Shaukat (left) with Yash Dayal. Almas Shaukat (left) with Yash Dayal.

Haji Shaukat Ali has been in the construction business for more than a decade now, and undertaken numerous housing projects and built high-rises that dot Kanpur’s posh Civil Lines area. However, his youngest son Almas never showed an inclination to follow in his footsteps.

Whenever the youngster has shown a penchant for skyscrapers, it has been on the cricket field. Back in 2015, Almas racked up 760 runs at the U-23 level, which earned him the prestigious MA Chidambaram Award for being the most prolific batsman at the junior level. He made his first-class debut the following year, and began with 128 on debut against Madhya Pradesh at Moradabad. People who watched Almas bat back then still rave about the scintillating stroke-play.

Four years later, the builder’s son would catch the eye again as he carried his bat for an unbeaten 92 that gave Uttar Pradesh a realistic chance of enforcing a result in their Ranji Trophy season-opener against Railways. At stumps on Day 2, Railways were reeling at 58/5 in the second innings after Uttar Pradesh folded for 175. The visitors are still 136 runs ahead by virtue of their 78-run first-innings lead, leaving the game tantalizingly poised with two days to go.

Almas may have missed out on his second first-class ton, but under the circumstances in which he got those runs, it was worth much more than a three-figure score.

Batsmen have generally had a tough time at Meerut’s Victoria Park over the first two days’ play, as pacers from both teams accounted for 23 out of the 25 wickets to fall. In such trying conditions, two batsmen stood out. On Monday, debutant wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Mor’s splendid 91 not out propelled Railways. And on the second day, it was Almas’s splendid rearguard that fuelled the home team’s hopes.

Day 2 mirrored the opening day’s play. If anything, there was more dew, which played into the hands of the Railways pacers. Their three-pronged attack — comprising Amit Mishra, Pradeep Poojar and debutant Himanshu Sangwan — feasted in the morning session, running through Uttar Pradesh like a hot knife through butter. They never got over-excited with the conditions on offer and married sustained pace, swing and seam with pin-point accuracy. Barring Almas, the rest of the Uttar Pradesh batsmen looked clueless. By lunch, they had lost half the side for under 50, and barely an hour into the afternoon session, they would lose another four wickets and were tottering at 101/9. All this while, the opener watched the carnage from the non-striker’s end.

Throwing caution to the wind

With No.11 Yash Dayal for company, Almas decided to counterattack. The left-hander unleashed a series of fierce cut and pull shots that threw the pacers off line. The hour preceding the tea break was the most profitable period of play for Uttar Pradesh as their last-wicket alliance swelled on the back of such audacious stroke-play. Almas biffed five sixes and looked poised to reach the three-figure mark when Karn Sharma cleaned up Dayal for 19.

Despite conceding a significant lead, the Uttar Pradesh bowlers came out firing in the second innings. Dayal dismissed the Railways openers cheaply, before Shivam Mavi’s triple strike gave them more reason to be hopeful.

Making a comeback to the team, Almas provided a masterclass on how to bat on a sporting pitch. He borrowed Mor’s template — blending patience with positivity — and reaped rewards. This knock also illustrates the strides he has taken as a batsman since his opening season in 2016, which he finished with 462 runs. Even back then, his talent was never in question. It’s just the consistency that was missing.

Almas’s childhood coach Shashikant Khandekar, who has followed his progression ever since he walked into his Kamala Park academy with an oversized kit bag a dozen years ago, says: “He made his way into the Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy squad on the back of a mountain of runs at the U-19 and U-23 levels. But he was still too young and inexperienced. So, after his debut century, there were a string of matches where he couldn’t maintain the consistency he had shown on the junior circuit.”

The coach attributes the inconsistency to a lack of match awareness. “It’s a fad to score runs quickly in all formats, so that selectors and IPL scouts take notice of them. Almas was only 20 back then, and I think he fell into that trap.”

When he got dropped the following season, Almas did not sit in a corner and sulk. He went back to the nets, spoke with his coach and friends to find ways to re-calibrate his game and become a better player. Luckily for him, help also came from home — his elder brother Ashraf Ali was a former first-class cricketer, who represented India at the U-15 Asia Cup and World Cup back in 2000.

“The fact that his elder brother was also a former cricketer helped. Ashraf was also an opener, who played most of his first-class cricket under Mohammad Kaif,” says BCCI scorer AP Singh. Going forward, his Uttar Pradesh team-mates would hope that Almas’s latest knock is just the beginning of a major boom in the 24-year-old’s career.

Brief scores: Railways 253 and 58/5 (Nitin Bhille 18, Shivam Mavi 3-9, Yash Dayal 2-19) versus Uttar Pradesh 175 (Almas Shaukat 92 not out, Saurabh Kumar 21; Amit Verma 4-52, Himanshu Sangwan 4-71).

