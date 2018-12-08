Ranji Trophy: Ajay Rohera smashes 267 on first-class debut, breaks 24-year-old world record

Madhya Pradesh opener Ajay Rohera created history on Saturday by slamming the highest first-class score on debut when he scored an unbeaten 267 against Hyderabad in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B game in Indore. The 267 not out by Rohera is a world record with the previous best held by Mumbai stalwart Amol Muzumdar who had scored 260 against Haryana in Faridabad in 1994.

Would like to congratulate the youngster on this achievement. What an Effort. Records r meant to be broken, n I’m glad that the record stays in the ‘Country’.😉 well done to Ajay. Enjoy the moment.! https://t.co/c1lqiqndDd — Amol Muzumdar (@amolmuzumdar11) 8 December 2018

Muzumdar took to Twitter to congratulate the young batsman. He wrote in his tweet, “Would like to congratulate the youngster on this achievement. What an Effort. Records r [are] meant to be broken, n [and] I’m glad that the record stays in the ‘Country’.😉 well done to Ajay. Enjoy the moment.!”

The other names on the ‘double hundreds on debut’ list include legendary Gundappa Viswanath who scored 230 in 1967-68 and Afghanistan’s Baheer Shah, who scored an unbeaten 256 in Amanullah in 2017-18 season, and was the latest entrant to the list.

The right-handed wicket-keeper batsman also became the highest individual scorer for Madhya Pradesh surpassing J P Yadav’s 265.

Thanks to Rohera’s 345-ball knock, which comprised of 21 fours and five sixes, Madhya Pradesh declared their first-innings at a mammoth 562/4 in response to Hyderabad’s first innings score of 124.

Madhya Pradesh declares the innings at 562/4 with a lead of 438 runs and Ajay Rohera finishes unbeaten on 267. He misses out a chance to become the first player to score a 300 on FC debut.#RanjiTrophy — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) 8 December 2018

Madhya Pradesh bowlers then rode on the massive score by bundling out Hyderabad for 185 in their second essay for an emphatic innings and 253 run victory.