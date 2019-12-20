Ranji Trophy: After IPL clutter, Mandeep Singh declutters

Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh’s unbeaten 204 consumed 301 balls. He struck 22 fours and three sixes. (Harmeet Sodhi) Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh’s unbeaten 204 consumed 301 balls. He struck 22 fours and three sixes. (Harmeet Sodhi)

On Thursday, the murky clouds over Patiala finally gave way for the sun, allowing the first (almost) full-day’s play of the Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Hyderabad. For Mandeep Singh though, it rained and it poured.

After failing to score hundreds last season, Mandeep now has two in two matches; the second an unbeaten 204 that helped Punjab take a 201-run lead. The hosts then ran through Hyderabad’s batting to leave the visitors reeling at 5/30, setting up what could be a second bonus-point win. It was during that top-order demolition job that the Punjab captain first heard murmurs of IPL auction discussion.

“At least till tea, nobody had spoken of IPL. It was when we had taken three wickets and the match was in our control that I heard talks like ‘This guy was sold for this much! That guy’s going to that team’. I said, ‘we need more wickets. This can wait’,” says Mandeep. “It’s normal. During breaks, in dressing rooms, players sometimes count down to auction day. Youngsters want to get into IPL. But experienced players need to guide them. ‘It’s not in your hands. Perform in Ranji and IPL will come.’”

Teammate Sandeep Sharma is one such experienced player. The 26-year-old medium-pacer, who again provided an early breakthrough to allow spinners Mayank Markande and Akul Pandove to run roughshod, believes Ranji remains the ladder to the national team.

“Ranji is much tougher. More teams, more talent. Players are hungrier in Ranji, to break into your state team and then get the India jersey,” says Sandeep, who has played two T20Is. “Yahan se hande hue players nikalte hain (Ranji produces refined players). You look at Iyer, Agarwal in the national team, and you won’t think it’s some new player. It’s a readymade India player.”

Of course, it’s easy for Mandeep and Sandeep to say; both retained by their respective franchises KXIP and SRH. “If I am in the auction pool next year, I will also be checking my status,” says Sandeep. “But it’s about importance. If a youngster gives more importance to IPL than Ranji trophy, that I feel is wrong.”

But what if you get to play IPL before Ranji? Mayank Markande was picked during a Mumbai Indians trial and finished his debut IPL season last year with 15 wickets. Later, he also became Punjab’s top wicket-taker last Ranji season.

“Ranji’s importance hasn’t gone down, and top performers are noticed. But with IPL, now you have another way into the Indian team. I believe that was the case with me too,” says the leg-spinner who played a T20I in February. Markande has been traded twice this year: Mumbai handed him off to Delhi Capitals, who passed him onto Rajasthan Royals, leaving the 22-year-old amused and richer by 1.8crore.

“It makes me laugh. I only learn about these things from news, or when people tweet at me,” says Markande. “I have no input in the trades, but all a player wants is to be at a team where you’ll get to play more.”

Another player refreshing his news feed was Anmol Malhotra. The left-handed keeper-batsman followed his 76 against Rajasthan in the last match with a stylish 80 on Thursday; stitching crucial 100-run+ partnerships with Mandeep on both occasions. The 24-year-old admitted to butterflies, but not because he was playing his second first-class game or first on his home ground at Dhruv Pandove stadium.

“I’ve been feeling a little anxious since the auction began,” says Malhotra, one of the 332 names to go under the hammer in Kolkata. “But that’s not a priority. Even if go unsold, (he did) I have Ranji, and when we took up cricket, IPL was not the target. ‘Ranji khelenge, fir Test matches khelenge.’

T20 Batting messed up my game: Mandeep

Mandeep is fascinated, almost envious, of the generation of batsmen that grew up watching IPL. “They’re such dynamic shotmakers. The shots they play now. I had to learn how to play T20 cricket because there wasn’t any when I grew up. It was after the Under-19 World Cup (the class of 2010 featuring his KXIP teammates KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal) that I started paying attention to how AB de Villiers, Yuvi paji, MS Dhoni hit sixes,” says Mandeep.

It paid dividends in the short run. Mandeep was the find of the IPL 2012, where he outscored a Murderers’ Row of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers. But fixation with ‘dynamic’ batting and emulating heavy-hitters “Dhoni ka bat bohot piche jaata tha, so I tried that. For a year or two then, I became so bottom-handed that I would only get out bowled, leg before. And that messed with my confidence,” says Mandeep. “The things I learned from IPL, and being around top players, is great. But I can say, technically, I ruined my game, especially red-ball cricket, by constant tinkering and it set me back at least two years.”

He still changes things on the fly — “if it’s reverse-swinging, reduce the back lift, reduce initial movements. That I learned from Sachin” — but Mandeep believes a better understanding of his batting has led to a consistent couple of seasons. “New players, the new generation keeps going for shots in the nets, hitting sixes no matter the format. I have stopped trying that,” says Mandeep. “I want to spend a net session without getting beaten once.”

Mandeep laughs when reminded that he turned 28 the day before, and all the ‘younger generation’ talk makes him sound much older.

“For a batsman, it doesn’t matter. AB de Villiers once told me, ‘all good batsman become great after 28’. I am not getting younger. But I’m definitely getting better.”

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 232 and 30/5 trailing Punjab 443/6 declared (Mandeep Singh 204 not out, Anmol Malhotra 80; Mohammad Siraj 4/74) by 171 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App