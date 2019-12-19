Ranji Trophy: After cake, Punjab’s Mandeep Singh hopes for cherry

Punjab players smear the birthday cake on Mandeep Singh at the end of the day’s play in Patiala on Wednesday. (Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi) Punjab players smear the birthday cake on Mandeep Singh at the end of the day’s play in Patiala on Wednesday. (Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

Mandeep Singh is speaking solemnly about his unbeaten 65, scoring half-centuries worth hundreds, leading from the front and reveling in pressure. But it’s hard to take him seriously with his face smothered in cake.

“I almost forgot about this,” he points at his frosting-laden face and guffaws. “That thing we say about everything else? This is also part and parcel of the game. A cricketer gets used to it. I’m one of the first ones to do this whenever I get a chance, so it’s only fair for me to be ready on my birthday.”

Mandeep marked his 28th birthday with another rescue act as the hosts recovered from 23-3 to 167-4 in reply to Hyderabad’s 242. Patiala’s weather was again a damper as the match started two hours late and around 4pm, an almost-paranormal drop in light forced the players off an hour earlier.

“Three hours lost today. It is frustrating because we would have liked to level scores, if not take the lead, today,” says Mandeep. “In the morning it was just terrible light. Evening, it dipped sharply but they wanted to bowl medium-pacers. If it was spin, we could have another half hour of play.”

Early stumps cued the hasty birthday celebrations on the field, and Mandeep — Punjab’s most experienced first-class cricketer at 71 matches, came prepared. He wore a towel like a poncho, dunked his own face into the cake to start the proceedings, waited patiently while everyone smeared some more, and knew that mere nibbles — at what was presumably a sub-standard fruit cake with only one purpose to serve — were enough for the cameras.

Mandeep is equally aware of his abilities as a batsman and the role as the captain.

Last week, his laborious 122 set up the seven-point win over Rajasthan and “showed I can still hit hundreds”. Mandeep finished last season as the second-highest scorer for the team, behind Shubman Gill, but had no century to show for.

READ | Ranji Trophy: Valley pacer Umar Nazir Mir peaking at right time

“I scored six fifties. So at that time, the criticism was, ‘well, he can’t convert them into hundreds’. Fair enough. First of all, I’ll take scoring fifties over not scoring at all,” says Mandeep. “A couple of matches, yes, I was set and should have carried on. But not all fifties are the same,” says Mandeep, bringing up the 90 scored against Delhi last November. His 180-ball effort on the slow, low wicket consigned the hosts to their first loss at Ferozshah Kotla in five years.

“On paper, it’s a half-century. That doesn’t get selectors’ attention. On some other pitch, it could very well have been 200.”

How does his inflation rate adjust Tuesday’s 65?

“If not 200, at least a solid 150. An innings is not just a number, it should be seen in context of the situation and conditions.”

Firstly, Mandeep will resume his innings on Wednesday and stands a chance to score a second straight century. But there’s merit to his hypothesis. Day’s play began with 30 minutes to go for lunch, and Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj exploited the cold, overcast conditions to have Shubman Gill removed in the first over and bowled Gurkeerat Singh Maan soon after. Mandeep walked in with chilly winds blowing and Siraj steaming in and breathing fire.

Sensational Siraj

The Punjab captain left, blocked and stonewalled Siraj, and later the spinners. His vigil was aided by Anmolpreet Singh, who scored 54 of their 82-run partnership for the fifth wicket, before a returning Siraj struck again in the first over of his second spell. The 25-year-old, who has played an ODI and three T20Is, has easily been the standout for the visitors. For a bowler admittedly not focusing on speed, he was pretty darn quick. And Gill’s fourth-ball duck, in particular, was a plan well executed.

The first two deliveries, directed at the wickets, were dabbed towards the on-side. The third was outside off, and while Gill’s leave looked confident, the “oohs” and “aahs” from the Hyderabad contingent perhaps coaxed the youngster into letting his bat hang outside the off stump for an edge through to the keeper.

“My rhythm felt good today, and it was more about accuracy than speed. There wasn’t much movement, so all I was focussing on was areas,” says Siraj, reiterating the lesson learnt during the limited stints in the Indian dressing room. “When I played alongside seniors like Shami bhai, Bhuvi and Bumrah, I realised that they let the ball do its thing. Do homework on batsmen, and put areas above anything else.”

Punjab’s Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the team’s Ranji Trophy encounter against Hyderabad in Patiala. (Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi) Punjab’s Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the team’s Ranji Trophy encounter against Hyderabad in Patiala. (Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

Mandeep too picked up on his RCB teammate’s strategy.

“Areas bohot hi acche daal raha tha Siraj. He was making the batsman play, at least four balls per over. There were no loose balls. I hope he plays for India again soon. He’s like a chhota bhai, a really good person, and me and Sarfaraz (Khan) used to tease him a lot at RCB,” says Mandeep, who was traded back to Kings XI Punjab this year.

Both Mandeep and Siraj fondly remember lavish feasts the latter would host whenever Virat Kohli’s RCB pit-stopped in Hyderabad. “Those were memorable evenings. The menu was nothing special,” says Siraj. “Regular Hyderabadi biryani, patthar ka gosht, korma, kebabs, double ka meetha… Simple stuff. Virat bhai, Mandy paaji are still always welcome. Though I have learnt from Shami bhai and have cut down on biryani and all such food though…”

Siraj trails off, waving to a still-white faced Mandeep, now obliging selfie requests from the few present at the Dhruv Pandove stadium. “…Cake bhi mana hai,” Siraj laughs.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 1st innings: 242 vs Punjab 1st innings 167 for 4 in 51 overs (Mandeep Singh 65; Mohammed Siraj 3/40).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App