Ranji Trophy: Aditya Thakare keeps Delhi on a string

Vidarbha medium pacer Aditya Thakare played a huge role in ensuring his team got the crucial first innings lead against Delhi. (File) Vidarbha medium pacer Aditya Thakare played a huge role in ensuring his team got the crucial first innings lead against Delhi. (File)

Aditya Thakare distinctly remembers the day he decided to be a fast bowler. “My brother was watching a Test match between Australia and India at home, and I saw Brett Lee bowling at a great pace. I couldn’t even spot the balls on the television, and the batsmen had little clue in playing him. That’s the day I decided to be a fast bowler, to bowl as fast as him,” he tells The Indian Express.

His friends in the neighbourhood were happy, for there was someone who didn’t pester for his turn to bat.

There was a kid who would voluntarily keep bowling throughout the day. But their joy was short-lived, as the puny boy started adding yards to his pace. Soon he became such a nightmare that they would cajole him to bat for as long as possible so that they needn’t face the fury of his bowling.

But as the Akola-based medium-pacer graduated from backyard cricket to club level, when he took up formal training under Subroto Banerjee, he shed his Brett Lee ambitions. “I realised that pace is secondary, but the more important aspect in cricket is to hit the right lengths and lines, to trouble batsman with subtle seam movement than outright pace. Also, I didn’t have the physique,” he says.

That he worked mostly under two coaches who were renowned for their ability to move the ball rather than bowl with blurry pace, Prashant Vaidya and Subroto Banerjee, conditioned his outlook towards the art-form. Those old-fashioned virtues of control and precision shone through his career-best figures of 7/55 achieved against Delhi at the Kotla, an exemplary effort that wrapped up Delhi’s first innings for 163, helping Vidarbha earn a slender but a vital lead of 16 runs. Now that Delhi is shorn of Ishant Sharma’s services, it’s the defending champions game to lose, and they saw through the day unscathed at 35/0.

The second day was relatively easier to bat on than it was on the first day. The odd ball did hem around, a few kept low, but largely the surface was benevolent. This makes Thakare’s four-wicket burst in the third session of the first day all the more significant in the larger context of the game.

The 21-year-old, playing just his sixth first-class game, exuded the composure of a seasoned pro with the new ball. He attempted nothing outrageous, he was neither over-excited nor nervous — just kept fidgetting the flock of hair that was falling over his head and kept hitting good length in the channel or thereabouts, making the batsman play, often groping at the thin air, almost every other ball.

“I was not worried about the result, not getting an edge every time the ball beat the bat. I was only thinking of hitting the right areas and piling the pressure.”

His plan was deviously simple, setting up them with the conventional double bluff. It was predictable but difficult stuff-an outswinger would follow an inswinger and vice versa. Both Hiten Dalal and Kunal Chandela, Delhi’s openers, were nailed by nip-backers after softening followed-up the outswingers, his stock ball.

The wickets of the inswingers gave him a lot of satisfaction. “It was the delivery I was working during the time I was away from the Vidarbha team.”

The time away from first-class cricket was a phase that Thakare recollects with fondness, rather than with despair. After his dream debut in the Ranji Trophy final against Delhi-wherein he took a wicket in the first over-he realised his inadequacies.

“After the first two games in the next season (2018-19), I was dropped but I knew I had to improve to be a consistent bowler at this level. So I went back to my coaches and began working on the inswinger,” he says.

If the outswingers nailed the Delhi openers, the inswinger consumed Delhi’s mainstay Dhruv Shorey, who was drawn to the drive, before the ball curled away. But it was the wicket of Jonty Sidhu that thrilled him the most. Almost the same thrill as watching Brett Lee. More instructive of his nous was the way he bowled on the second day, when batting was not difficult and the bowlers had to work out the dismissal. Realising that the good-length ones wouldn’t always work, he mixed the lengths and line.

An odd bouncer, an occasional yorker, he kept the batsmen guessing. Every time a partnership blossomed, he was summoned. The partnership between Anuj Rawat and Ishant Sharma was blossoming and threatening to take the game away from Vidarbha. But he dimissed Ishant shortly into the second session.

Later, be broke the pesky last-wicket partnership between Simarjeet Singh and Kulwant Khejroliya that was threatening to wrest the first-innings lead for Delhi.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 179 and 35/0 lead Delhi 163 (Anuj Rawat 35; Aditya Thakare 7/55) by 51 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App