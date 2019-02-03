Ranji Trophy: A first-class final in the making

A WhatsApp notification slid down the phone screen of Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat in the first week of January. It was from his friend Cheteshwar Pujara, in Sydney then during an epic Test series against Australia.

The message was simple: You better take the wickets and make sure we qualify for the knock-outs. Saurashtra was about to play Vidarbha in a league game then and Pujara was keen to play in the knockouts at the end of the Australian series. He had already confirmed his availability to play for his state in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals even before an official announcement was made, in fact even before the Test series ended in Australia. No one in the Saurashtra team was surprised.

The message brought a smile to Unadkat’s face. “Australians ko rulane key baad, (after making Australians cry) he is already thinking about the domestic bowlers.” And Pujara has certainly made the difference in the two important wins in the knockout games against Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. His team-mates reckon that he has made them “believe” in themselves.

Contrary to public perception, Pujara isn’t a quiet guy, at least in the Saurasthra dressing room. His pep talks are already becoming a folklore in the team, the younger players and even the veterans in the support staff have been inspired by his speeches and the general show of commitment.

In the quarter-finals when they chased down a record 372 in the last two days, Pujara first keyed up his team before leaving them with a simple tactical message: don’t look at the scoreboard, we will play it session by session. “In fact, even within the sessions, he would set small targets for us,” say the batsmen. “Just his presence would have done it but he involved himself with detailed plans,” Sitanshu Kotak, the coach, would say later.

The stakes went higher in the semi-final against Karnataka. The team was in a fix chasing 272, especially after they had lost three quick wickets. At 32, Sheldon Jackson isn’t a youngster but everyone knew he is a person who liked going for his shots. In an earlier game, Mumbai had set up the short-ball trap, setting catchers near the boundary, and he had fallen for it in the penultimate ball of the second day. Karnataka bowlers too had tried the same tactic in the first innings. And when he came out to the bat in the second, they gave him the lip. From the slips, from close-in fielders – he was under verbal barrage.

Anticipating all this, Pujara had just one advise to Jackson. ‘Don’t look at them, just look into my eye.’ It was stirring stuff. In the initial part of the partnership, after almost every ball that Jackson played, Pujara would be few yards down the track, tapping the pitch with his bat but with one eye across the pitch. Just in case he senses Jackson is getting agitated by Karnataka. Jackson, though, responded magnificently, curbing his attacking urges and following Pujara’s words. “They sledged a lot but it inspired me,” he would say later. The same dictum as used in quarter-finals was followed – session by session, short phases within those sessions and the pair added over 200 runs to drag Saurashtra through to the finals.

The confidence gained in the two tough chases according to Unadkat is unmeasurable. “You can’t see it, but sense it in the team”. Later, in a press interaction, Unadkat would pepper his sentences with liberal doses of the word: “Belief”. It seems that belief has spread among the fans. Unadkat shared this lovely story of how 15 fans came and congratulated him after they had defeated Karnataka. Used to playing Ranji Trophy in front of empty stands and lack of recognition beyond it, simple words of congratulations had moved him. “I have never experienced such a kind of thing where people have come and congratulated for a Ranji Trophy performance. I have seen it in the IPL or when playing for the Indian team but first time I was congratulated at airport and at a wedding – for a Ranji performance. Such a big win it was. Even Pujara the other day said, he was never part of such two big back-to-back wins like this,” Unadkat says.

Ranji Trophy finals haven’t been kind to Saurashtra in the past. The last two times they were there, they were trounced by Mumbai. This time promises to be different – it hasn’t been a story of them depending on one or two players. Even the youngsters have contributed.

More importantly, Unadkat feels there isn’t any tension in the camp this time ahead of the big game. It struck him when a player who made his debut this season walked up to him to say, “Bhai, final wala feeling he nahi aa rahi hai. Aisa lag raha hai, just another game. (I don’t feel like it’s some big final, just another game). Unadkat was thrilled to hear that; it’s what the seniors want the youngsters to feel, not to be overawed but it’s a feeling seldom achieved. After all, a Ranji final is a big thing, especially for a team like Saurashtra.

They have warmed up for the final by watching movies. They had gone to see “Uri: The surgical strike” the other day. Some players couldn’t stop themselves mimicking a popular dialogue from it: “How is the josh?” A quick bigger-picture look here would perhaps be apt. Who would have thought, even a decade back, that the two finalists in a Ranji final would be Vidarbha and Saurashtra? Even the teams wouldn’t have thought that. It’s as clear a verdict on the democratisation of the game around the country — how well it has spread, and how no team carries fear anymore.

Saurashtra realise that beating the defending champions Vidarbha at their own home won’t be easy. Vidarbha have played like champions too; they have had smooth rides in the knockouts, boosted by the presence of Umesh Yadav who has collected wickets by the bucketful in both games and almost bursting to prove a point to the selectors.

Their batting is in safe hands under the guidance of Wasim Jaffer, who has already 1003 runs this season with four big tons. Captain Faiz Fazal too has been in good touch with 726 runs from 10 games. In batting, it will play out as a Pujara vs Jaffer battle; just imagine the plight of the bowlers from both teams if the two stuck it out there in the middle? The only apt response from the team-mates to the tired bowlers would be: “How is the josh?”

