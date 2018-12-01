Ranji Trophy: A feather in Punjab captain Mandeep Singh’s cap

Standing on the lush green turf at the Ferozshah Kotla, Mandeep Singh was beaming ear-to-ear. The Punjab captain has just led his team to a resounding 10-wicket win over Delhi, handing the harried hosts their first loss at their bastion in five years. Even though this win was a consequence of a collective effort, it was ultimately Mandeep’s trenchant efforts with the bat that proved to be the difference.

Advertising

Long after he quits the game, he will look back at his act (180-ball 90) with a great sense of pride and fulfillment. This knock could even be termed as a coming-of-age performance because of the circumstances under which he had orchestrated it.

This Kotla track was not a batting paradise. It was slow, low and aided turn from Day 1. When Mandeep walked out to bat, he had seen 10 Delhi wickets fall in quick succession, apart from seeing two of his own batsmen falter. But Mandeep summoned all his reserves to showcase impeccable judgement and unflinching powers in concentration. This was not the typical, breezy knock that one had grown accustomed to watching him bat in the IPL. It was a dour, old-fashioned stone-walling innings. The reason for Mandeep’s success was based his uncluttered approach and confidence in playing on the front foot. “ You couldn’t really trust the bounce, so most of the batsmen were either getting out bowled or lbw. The key to batting was to play on the front foot and keep the bat in front as much as possible,” he explained.

While he did not point to anything specific, it was just the self-awareness about his game, and the desire to excel as a batsman under all conditions. “My focus has always been to improve my game so that I can bat under all sorts of conditions. If this track at the Kotla was a turner, our last game against Madhya Pradesh in Indore was played on a green, seaming wicket. Even in that match, I thought that I had batted really well to get to scores of 30 and 65 not out,” he pointed out.

Advertising

In his eighth year in first-class cricket, the 27-year-old gives utmost in preparation in the off-season, which would be typically spent on practising against hard leather balls at home in Jalandhar. The rationale being leather balls tend to be skiddy, and when you have someone bowling from a shorter run-up, it tends to come on that much quicker.

That apart, Mandeep would spend time talking to some of his illustrious seniors such as Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag to fine-tune his skill-set. Clearly, the added responsibility of captaincy has not diminished his vigour to improve his batting, even though his role brings with it addressing prickly issues of micro-management and team-selection. But Mandeep insists he still finds time to strive in his quest to be a batsman who can prosper under any condition or match situation. “Whenever I get the opportunity, I look to practice on turning tracks that I have at home, or go elsewhere to condition myself on a green top.” Mandeep has featured in 3 T20s so far, which have come against Zimbabwe in 2016. He makes no bones about the fact that all his efforts are ultimately aimed at securing a spot in the Indian team. “My ultimate goal is to play for my country, for that I will have to keep scoring runs.” More such knocks would take him closer to his mission.

Brief Scores: Punjab 282 (Mandeep Singh 90) and 8/0 defeat Delhi 106 and 179 (Siddarth Kaul 6/32 and 2/54) by 10 wickets.