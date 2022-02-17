Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhull smashes 113 on debut for Delhi

After Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to ball first, Yash Dhull was asked to open the innings for Delhi. He took just 133 balls to reach the three-figure mark. (Screengrabs)

After leading the side to the ICC Under-19 World Cup win recently, India under-19 captain Yash Dhull has continued his dream run even further. The right-hander started off his Ranji Trophy career with a century for Delhi on the very first day of the tournament on Thursday. In his debut game, Dhull smashed 113 runs off just 150 balls against Tamil Nadu with the help of 18 boundaries.

After Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to ball first, Yash Dhull was asked to open the innings for Delhi. He took just 133 balls to reach the three-figure mark.

He came as a saviour for Delhi and appended a crucial 60 runs for the 3rd wicket with Nitish Rana. Dhull was on batting on 97 and was dismissed by M Mohammed but the ball turned out to be a no-ball, and the young Delhi batter got another chance and he utilized it in a sleek manner.

𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝘼 𝙈𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩! 👌 👌 💯 on Ranji Trophy debut! 👏 👏 This has been a fantastic batting performance from Yash Dhull in his maiden First Class game. 👍 👍 @Paytm | #RanjiTrophy | #DELvTN | @YashDhull2002 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ZIohzqOWKi pic.twitter.com/uaukVSHgUq — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 17, 2022

After the fall of the 3rd wicket, Dhull kept the momentum and has so far accumulated over 100 runs for the 4th wicket with Jonty Sidhu. Ranji Trophy will be played in two phases. The opening batsman will not have much time to rest as he will join Delhi Capitals’ camp after the first phase. The 2nd phase will start on May 30. IPL 2022 is set to be played from the last week of March to May. Dhull has joined his home team, as Delhi Capitals roped him for Rs 50 lakhs.

Earlier, the Indian team under the leadership of Yash Dhull defeated England in the U 19 World Cup final.