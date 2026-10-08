Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Schedule: Round 1 matches, Groups, key squads, venues

Defending champions J&K will begin their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 campaign against Madhya Pradesh in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)

The senior men’s domestic First-Class season will return in full swing with the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy, starting October 11 across the country. Nineteen matches are slated to be held across the country in the opening round.

38 teams will be back in contention with defending champions, Jammu & Kashmir taking on Madhya Pradesh in their opening encounter only a week after their defeat in the Irani Cup in Srinagar.

With a whopping 138 matches to be played throughout the tournament, the vast spread will be split in two with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy wedged in between the legs.

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Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D Plate Group Bihar Karnataka Bengal Mumbai Mizoram Baroda Andhra Delhi Rajasthan Manipur Goa Saurashtra Gujarat Haryana Nagaland Jammu & Kashmir Chhattisgarh Jharkhand Tamil Nadu Sikkim Madhya Pradesh Hyderabad Kerala Himachal Pradesh Meghalaya Pondicherry Tripura Maharashtra Uttarakhand Arunchal Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Punjab Services Railways Vidarbha Assam Odisha Chandigarh

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Schedule – First Round

October 11-14, 2026