Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Schedule: Round 1 matches, Groups, key squads, venues

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The senior men’s domestic First-Class season will return in full swing with the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy, starting October 11 across the country. Nineteen matches are slated to be held across the country in the opening round.
38 teams will be back in contention with defending champions, Jammu & Kashmir taking on Madhya Pradesh in their opening encounter only a week after their defeat in the Irani Cup in Srinagar.
With a whopping 138 matches to be played throughout the tournament, the vast spread will be split in two with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy wedged in between the legs.
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Plate Group
|Bihar
|Karnataka
|Bengal
|Mumbai
|Mizoram
|Baroda
|Andhra
|Delhi
|Rajasthan
|Manipur
|Goa
|Saurashtra
|Gujarat
|Haryana
|Nagaland
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Chhattisgarh
|Jharkhand
|Tamil Nadu
|Sikkim
|Madhya Pradesh
|Hyderabad
|Kerala
|Himachal Pradesh
|Meghalaya
|Pondicherry
|Tripura
|Maharashtra
|Uttarakhand
|
Arunchal Pradesh
|Uttar Pradesh
|Punjab
|Services
|Railways
|Vidarbha
|Assam
|Odisha
|Chandigarh
October 11-14, 2026
Group A
Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli (wk), Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma (C), Chanchal Rathore, Himanshu Shinde, Atharv Mahajan, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivang Kumar, Aryan Pandey, Anubhav Agrawal, Roshan Kewat, Akshay Sharma, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Ravi Kiran.
Group B
Karnataka: Mayank Agarawal, Rahul KL, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karun Nair, Smaran R, Aneesh KV, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh M Krishna, Abhilash Shetty, Manvanth Kumar L, Kumar LR, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shrijith KL
Andhra: Ricky Bhui (C), Abhishek Reddy, M Hemanth Reddy, Sk Rasheed, SV Rahul, K Karan Shinde, K Revanth Reddy (wk), T Vijay, KV Sasikanth, Saurabh Kumar, PVSN Raju, K Sai Teja, A Lalit Mohan, CH Stephen, UMS Girinath (wk)
Hyderabad: Mohammed Siraj (Capt.), C.V. Milind (Vice-Capt.), Tanmay Agarwal, M. Abhirath Reddy, Rahul Singh, K. Hima Teja, Rahul Radesh (wk), Sai Pragnay Reddy (wk), Varun Goud, Tanay Thyagrajan, Aniketh Reddy, Clt. Rakshann Readdi, Ajay Dev Goud, Ruthik Yadav Mende, Sai Vikas Reddy.
Group C
Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt.), Sudip Gharami (vice-capt.), Sudip Chatterjee, Abishek Porel (wk), Shakir Gandhi (wk), Ankur Paul, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Shukla, Subham Chetterjee, Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Suraj Jaiswal, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Mohammed Kaif and Soummyadeep Mandal.
Kerala: Vishnu Vinod (c/wk), Rohan Kunnummal, Abhishek J. Nair, Abhishek P. Nair, Sachin Baby, Ahammed Imran, Md Azharuddeen, Salman Nizar, Varun Nayanar, Jalaj Saxena, Vaisakh Chandran, Aditya Sarvate, Anuraj JS, Abhijith Praveen, MD Nidheesh, Eden Tom, Pavan Raj, Basil N.P.
Maharashtra: Prithvi Shaw (c), Sachin Dhas, Digvijay Patil, Ankeet Bawane, Harshal Kate, Siddhesh Veer, Saurabh Navale (wk), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Tanay Sanghvi, Vaibhav Darkunde, Hitesh Walunj, Rishikesh Sonawane and Atharva Dharmadhikar
Group D
Mumbai: Siddhesh Lad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Mhatre (Vice-capt.), Divyaansh Saxena, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Onkar Tarmale.
Tamil Nadu: R Sai Kishore (C), Andre Siddarth (VC), Ajitesh G, Ajith Ram S, Athish S R, Deepesh D, Govinth G, Hemchudeshan J, Baba Indrajith, N Jagadeesan, Nidhish S Rajagopal, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Pranav Ragavendra R D, Saravana Kumar P, Sonu Yadav R, Vimal Khumar R, Washington Sundar.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.