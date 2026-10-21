Ranji Trophy: Kerala, Mumbai and Punjab win big, Jharkhand hold on for a draw

Kerala, Mumbai and Punjab registered convincing wins in the second round of the Ranji Trophy, while Jharkhand held Maharashtra to a draw after a determined second-innings fightback. Jalaj Saxena and Mohit Avasthi claimed five-wicket hauls to set up innings victories for Kerala and Mumbai, while Uday Saharan followed his 161 with an unbeaten 40 to guide Punjab home.

Kerala vs Odisha

Saxena fifer seals win

Jalaj Saxena’s five-wicket haul helped Kerala complete an innings-and-36-run win over Odisha in the Group C match in Thiruvananthapuram. Odisha resumed their second innings on 102/4 and added only 41 before being bowled out for 143. Saxena finished with 5/34. Mohammed Azharuddeen’s unbeaten 139 earned him the Player of the Match award.