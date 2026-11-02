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Ranji Trophy, 4th Round Day 1 Wrap: Arora, Sanvir tons rescue Punjab vs AP; Pradosh stars for TN
Salil Arora continued his prolific start to the Ranji Trophy season with an unbeaten 111 as Punjab recovered from 71/5 to reach 276/5 in their Group B match against Andhra in New Chandigarh. Arora and Sanvir Singh, who was also unbeaten on 100, added 205 for the sixth wicket to rescue Punjab.
Brief scores: Punjab 276/5 in 80 overs (Salil Arora 111 not out, Sanvir Singh 100 not out; Kavuri Saiteja 3/65) vs Andhra.
20 wickets fall in Dharamsala
20 wickets fell on the opening day of the Group D clash between Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan in Dharamsala. Rajasthan were bowled out for 78 after winning the toss, with Abhishek Kumar taking 5/14. Ankush Bains’ 56 and Pukhraj Mann’s 42 gave Himachal a first-innings lead, but Sahil Dhiwan’s 5/50 restricted them to 153, setting up an intriguing second day.
Brief scores: Rajasthan 78 in 30.3 overs (Abhishek Kumar 5/14, Jitender Rana 3/22) and 8/0 in one over trail Himachal Pradesh 153 in 40 overs (Ankush Bains 56, Pukhraj Mann 42; Sahil Dhiwan 5/50) by 67 runs.
Pradosh stars for TN
Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s unbeaten 138 headlined a dominant opening day for Tamil Nadu in their Group D clash against Chandigarh at the Sector 16 stadium. The left-hander shared a 139-run stand with Baba Indrajith, who made 51, for the third wicket before adding an unbeaten 66 with G Ajitesh to take TN to 320/4.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 320/4 in 86 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 138 not out, N Jagadeesan 52, Baba Indrajith 51) vs Chandigarh.
Desai, Urvil star for Gujarat
Aarya Desai’s 95 off 132 balls helped Gujarat reach 300/5 against Kerala on the opening day of their Group C clash in Ahmedabad. Desai, who made 151 against Maharashtra last week, struck six fours and three sixes, and shared a 116-run opening stand with Abhishek Desai. The hosts suffered a middle-order wobble, but Urvil Patel and Vishal Jayswal brought the innings back on track, with an 111-run unbroken stand for the sixth wicket.
Brief scores: Gujarat 300/5 in 83 overs (Aarya Desai 95; Urvil Patel 63 not out, Vishal Jayswal 50 not out) vs Kerala.