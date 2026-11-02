Ranji Trophy, 4th Round Day 1 Wrap: Arora, Sanvir tons rescue Punjab vs AP; Pradosh stars for TN

Salil Arora continued his prolific start to the Ranji Trophy season with an unbeaten 111 as Punjab recovered from 71/5 to reach 276/5 in their Group B match against Andhra in New Chandigarh. Arora and Sanvir Singh, who was also unbeaten on 100, added 205 for the sixth wicket to rescue Punjab.

Brief scores: Punjab 276/5 in 80 overs (Salil Arora 111 not out, Sanvir Singh 100 not out; Kavuri Saiteja 3/65) vs Andhra.

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20 wickets fall in Dharamsala

20 wickets fell on the opening day of the Group D clash between Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan in Dharamsala. Rajasthan were bowled out for 78 after winning the toss, with Abhishek Kumar taking 5/14. Ankush Bains’ 56 and Pukhraj Mann’s 42 gave Himachal a first-innings lead, but Sahil Dhiwan’s 5/50 restricted them to 153, setting up an intriguing second day.