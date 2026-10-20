Ranji Trophy, Day 3: Kartik grabs five in UP win; Vidarbha defeat J&K in thriller

Day 3 of the second round of the Ranji Trophy saw Vidarbha survive a late scare against Jammu & Kashmir, while Uttar Pradesh rode on Kartik Yadav’s five-wicket haul to beat Goa. Bengal’s spinners sealed a 60-run win over Services at Palam, while in Pune, Ruturaj Gaikwad hit an unbeaten century as Maharashtra piled up 527/5 declared against Jharkhand, leaving the visitors trailing by 358 runs.

Bhute, Dubey script thriller

Vidarbha edged past Jammu & Kashmir by three wickets in a low-scoring Group A thriller in Srinagar. Chasing 79, Vidarbha slipped to 26/6 before Harsh Dubey (22) and Nachiket Bhute (13) steadied the chase. Sunil Kumar’s four-wicket haul and Umar Nazir’s two wickets kept J&K in the contest until Vidarbha crossed the target.

Brief Scores: Jammu & Kashmir 260 and 123 all out in 39.2 overs (Abdul Samad 39; Nachiket Bhute 5/48, Praful Hinge 2/13) lost to Vidarbha 305 and 81/7 in 22.5 overs (Mandar Mahale 25, Harsh Dubey 22 not out; Sunil Kumar 4/30) by three wickets.

Uttar Pradesh vs Goa

Yadav fifer seals win

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Kartik Yadav’s five-wicket haul powered Uttar Pradesh to a 68-run win over Goa in their Group A clash in Kanpur. Chasing 236, Goa were in the hunt through Suyash Prabhudessai’s 72, but Yadav’s spell tore through their middle and lower order. UP’s bowlers kept chipping away as Goa were bowled out for 167.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 202 and 197 all out in 58.4 overs (Aryan Juyal 74, Karan Sharma 31; Yash Kasvankar 5/69) beat Goa 164 and 167 all out in 46 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 72; Kartik Yadav 5/37, Vaibhav Chaudhary 3/33) by 68 runs.

Services vs Bengal

Shahbaz leads spin squeeze

Bengal’s spinners squeezed the life out of Services’ chase as they secured a 60-run win in their Group C clash at Palam. Pradipta Pramanik led the attack with four wickets, while Shahbaz Ahmed took three. Services never found momentum after losing regular wickets, with Nitin Tanwar’s 49 unable to prevent their collapse. Shahbaz was named Player of the Match for his 7/79 match haul.

Brief Scores: Bengal 184 and 146 beat Services 122 and 148 all out in 68.5 overs (Nitin Tanwar 49; Pradipta Pramanik 4/48, Shahbaz Ahmed 3/44) by 60 runs.

Maharashtra vs Jharkhand

Gaikwad, Bawne dominate Jharkhand

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Ruturaj Gaikwad struck an unbeaten 101 as Maharashtra piled up 527/5 declared against Jharkhand in their Group C clash in Pune. Gaikwad shared an unbeaten 182-run stand with Ankit Bawne, who made 169, after Digvijay Patil’s 148. Trailing by 358 runs, Jharkhand made a positive start, with opener Shikhar Mohan unbeaten on 74.

Brief Scores: Jharkhand 169 and 130/1 in 47 overs (Shikhar Mohan 74) trail Maharashtra 527/5 decl. in 150 overs (Ankit Bawne 169 not out, Digvijay Patil 148, Ruturaj Gaikwad 101 not out) by 228 runs.