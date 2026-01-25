Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Points table: Updated standings, win, loss record after round 6

With the conclusion of the penultimate round of the Ranji Trophy, the 2025-26 season of India’s premier red-ball domestic tournament is approaching its business end, with just one more round remaining before the all-important knockouts.

Andhra Pradesh defeated Vidarbha by eight wickets in the sixth round to take a three-point lead and sit atop Group A with 28 points. Jharkhand and Vidarbha both have 25 points, but Harsh Dubey’s side has an inferior run quotient, thus they are placed below Jharkhand on third.

Group B is also tight, with just three points separating the top three teams. Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh won their respective round six games, pushing Karnataka to third position. Maharashtra have 24 points, Madhya Pradesh have 22, and Karnataka have 21.