Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Points table: Updated standings, win, loss record after round 6

With the conclusion of the penultimate round of the Ranji Trophy, the 2025-26 season of India’s premier red-ball domestic tournament is approaching its business end, with just one more round remaining before the all-important knockouts.
Andhra Pradesh defeated Vidarbha by eight wickets in the sixth round to take a three-point lead and sit atop Group A with 28 points. Jharkhand and Vidarbha both have 25 points, but Harsh Dubey’s side has an inferior run quotient, thus they are placed below Jharkhand on third.
Group B is also tight, with just three points separating the top three teams. Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh won their respective round six games, pushing Karnataka to third position. Maharashtra have 24 points, Madhya Pradesh have 22, and Karnataka have 21.
In Group C, Bengal have broken through to take a healthy lead. An innings win over Services took them to 30 points, six more than second-placed Haryana. Uttarakhand are third with 22 points. Group D is witnessing a similar situation, where Mumbai lead the pack with 30 points after beating Hyderabad in their sixth-round clash. Jammu & Kashmir and Chhattisgarh follow in second and third place with 21 and 17 points, respectively.
In the Plate Group, the winner is close to being decided, with Bihar and Manipur contesting the final. At stumps on Day 4, Bihar lead by 763 runs, and only formalities remain before they are announced as the winners on Monday.
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Points Table After Round 6
Elite Group A
- AP | Matches: 6 | Won: 4 | Lost: 0 | Match Points: 26 | Bonus Points: 2 | Total Points: 28
- Jharkhand | Matches: 6 | Won: 3 | Lost: 1 | Match Points: 22 | Bonus Points: 3 | Total Points: 25
- Vidarbha | Matches: 6 | Won: 3 | Lost: 1 | Match Points: 24 | Bonus Points: 1 | Total Points: 25
- Uttar Pradesh | Matches: 6 | Won: 1 | Lost: 1 | Match Points: 16 | Bonus Points: 1 | Total Points: 17
- Baroda | Matches: 6 | Won: 2 | Lost: 1 | Match Points: 15 | Bonus Points: 1 | Total Points: 16
- Tamil Nadu | Matches: 6 | Won: 1 | Lost: 2 | Match Points: 11 | Bonus Points: 0 | Total Points: 11
- Odisha | Matches: 6 | Won: 1 | Lost: 4 | Match Points: 7 | Bonus Points: 0 | Total Points: 7
- Nagaland | Matches: 6 | Won: 0 | Lost: 5 | Match Points: 1 | Bonus Points: 0 | Total Points: 1
Elite Group B
- Maharashtra | Matches: 6 | Won: 3 | Lost: 0 | Match Points: 23 | Bonus Points: 1 | Total Points: 24
- Madhya Pradesh | Matches: 6 | Won: 2 | Lost: 0 | Match Points: 22 | Bonus Points: 0 | Total Points: 22
- Karnataka | Matches: 6 | Won: 2 | Lost: 1 | Match Points: 19 | Bonus Points: 2 | Total Points: 21
- Saurashtra | Matches: 6 | Won: 2 | Lost: 0 | Match Points: 18 | Bonus Points: 1 | Total Points: 19
- Goa | Matches: 6 | Won: 1 | Lost: 3 | Match Points: 10 | Bonus Points: 1 | Total Points: 11
- Punjab | Matches: 6 | Won: 1 | Lost: 2 | Match Points: 11 | Bonus Points: 0 | Total Points: 11
- Chandigarh | Matches: 6 | Won: 1 | Lost: 4 | Match Points: 7 | Bonus Points: 1 | Total Points: 8
- Kerala | Matches: 6 | Won: 0 | Lost: 2 | Match Points: 8 | Bonus Points: 0 | Total Points: 8
Elite Group C
- Bengal | Matches: 6 | Won: 4 | Lost: 0 | Match Points: 28 | Bonus Points: 2 | Total Points: 30
- Haryana | Matches: 6 | Won: 4 | Lost: 2 | Match Points: 24 | Bonus Points: 0 | Total Points: 24
- Uttarakhand | Matches: 6 | Won: 3 | Lost: 2 | Match Points: 21 | Bonus Points: 1 | Total Points: 22
- Services | Matches: 6 | Won: 3 | Lost: 3 | Match Points: 18 | Bonus Points: 1 | Total Points: 19
- Railways | Matches: 6 | Won: 2 | Lost: 2 | Match Points: 16 | Bonus Points: 1 | Total Points: 17
- Gujarat | Matches: 6 | Won: 2 | Lost: 3 | Match Points: 15 | Bonus Points: 0 | Total Points: 15
- Tripura | Matches: 6 | Won: 0 | Lost: 4 | Match Points: 6 | Bonus Points: 0 | Total Points: 6
- Assam | Matches: 6 | Won: 0 | Lost: 2 | Match Points: 4 | Bonus Points: 0 | Total Points: 4
Elite Group D
- Mumbai | Matches: 6 | Won: 4 | Lost: 0 | Match Points: 28 | Bonus Points: 2 | Total Points: 30
- J & K | Matches: 6 | Won: 3 | Lost: 1 | Match Points: 20 | Bonus Points: 1 | Total Points: 21
- Chhattisgarh | Matches: 6 | Won: 1 | Lost: 1 | Match Points: 16 | Bonus Points: 1 | Total Points: 17
- Rajasthan | Matches: 6 | Won: 1 | Lost: 1 | Match Points: 14 | Bonus Points: 0 | Total Points: 14
- Hyderabad | Matches: 6 | Won: 1 | Lost: 2 | Match Points: 13 | Bonus Points: 0 | Total Points: 13
- Delhi | Matches: 6 | Won: 0 | Lost: 1 | Match Points: 9 | Bonus Points: 0 | Total Points: 9
- Himachal Pradesh | Matches: 6 | Won: 0 | Lost: 2 | Match Points: 8 | Bonus Points: 0 | Total Points: 8
- Pondicherry | Matches: 6 | Won: 0 | Lost: 2 | Match Points: 6 | Bonus Points: 0 | Total Points: 6