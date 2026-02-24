Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: J&K win the toss, will bat first

Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score: J&K are batting first after winning the toss. (Screengrab via JioHotstar)

Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Scorecard: Jammu and Kashmir, playing its maiden Ranji Trophy final, are batting first after winning the toss against the 8-time champions Karnataka. J&K are looking to give their heartwarming story a fitting conclusion by going all the way to the title. But standing in front of them are a unit which consists of big names like KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Gopal and Ravichandran Smaran.

Rahul has played 3 matches and scored 457 runs while Nair has played 8 matches and scored 699 runs. Also, Padikkal is in hot form scoring 532 runs in 5 matches while Smaran has 950 runs from 8 matches. With Karnataka having taken on all comers, J&K have a tall task in hand if they are to defeat such a star-studded lineup. Karnataka’s biggest asses, however, has been allrounder Shreyas who has taken 46 wickets and scored 442 ruins.

Story continues below this ad J&K, meanwhile, will be looking at their go to weapon Auqib Nabi who has taken 55 scalps this season. But there’s an injury scare for top order batter Shubham Khajuria and left-arm spinner Vanshraj Sharma. They, however, will have the experience of captain Paras Dogra and coach Ajay Sharma which will come in handy in a match of this proportion. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FROM KARNATAKA VS JAMMU AND KASHMIR RANJI TROPHY FINAL MATCH BELOW Live Updates Feb 24, 2026 10:05 AM IST Karnataka vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Live: Nervy start by J&K Vidhyadhar Patil in particular has been menacing with outward movement. J&K openers will look to negotiate the first hours carefully. J&K:14/0 after 7.3 overs Feb 24, 2026 09:52 AM IST Karnataka vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Live: First boundary of the innings Yawar Hassan scores the first boundary of the innings as Vidhyadhar's ball takes a thick edge to go through the slip cordon. J&K: 9-0 after 4.4 overs Feb 24, 2026 09:44 AM IST Karnataka vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Live: Qamran Iqbal survives Karnataka appeals for a caught behind and Umpire gives it. However, Qamran reviews it and it shows that there was day light between bat and ball. J&K- 3/0 after 3 overs Feb 24, 2026 09:40 AM IST Karnataka vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Live: J&K 1/0 after two overs Vidhyadhar Patil and Vyshak Vijay Kumar start steadily for Karnataka. Both pacers have generated enough movement from the pitch. Feb 24, 2026 09:34 AM IST Karnataka vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Live: It's a sparse crowd, reports Lalith Perhaps the ticketing has hurt. Only a sparse crowd in attendance as Karnataka take the field. Yawar Hasan and Qamran Iqbal who last played an FC game in Nov 2025 open for J&K. -Lalith Kalidas Feb 24, 2026 09:32 AM IST Karnataka vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Live: Here we go Vidyadhar Patil takes the ball and we are ready to go in a historic final. Feb 24, 2026 09:24 AM IST Karnataka vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Live: Dry strip with a tinge of green, reports Lalith Opting to bat first on this straight seemed a no-brainer. Dry strip with a tinge of green with the sun beating down hard. J&K cannot afford a slip-up with a bat as this could most likely be a contest decided by the FIL. Karnataka have wealthy experience of batting big here in the past, with five 500+ totals in the eight previous matches they've played here. -Lalith Kalidas Feb 24, 2026 09:22 AM IST Karnataka vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Live: Vanshaj and Khajuria miss out for J&K; Karnataka unchanged, reports Lalith Kalidas from Hubballi Two forced changes for J&K in the final due to injuries. Senior batter Shubham Khajuria and spin all-rounder Vanshaj Sharma are out of the match due to injuries. Taking their place in the XI are Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra. Meanwhile, Karnataka go unchanged from the semi-final contest, which means seamer Vidwath Kaverappa will continue to remain on the bench. Prasidh Krishna, V Vyshak and Vidhaydhar Patil will lead the seam attack -Lalith Kalidas Feb 24, 2026 09:10 AM IST Karnataka vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Live: Two changes for visitors due to injury concerns, writes Lalith Kalidas from Hubballi J&K captain Paras Dogra wins the toss and opts to bat first. "Looks like a dry wicket," he says. Two changes for the visitors due to injury concerns. Feb 24, 2026 09:08 AM IST Karnataka vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first Jammu and Kashmir has won the toss and they will be batting first. Feb 24, 2026 08:46 AM IST Karnataka vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Live: Lalith Kalidas from Hubballi Lalith Kalidas from Hubbali writes: The #ranjitrophy final will be priced at Rs 100, 200 for the public. Spectators trickling in. Several KL Rahul fans have made overnight journeys to get here today. Can the India opener set up a nice treat on a warm day? The #ranjitrophy final will be priced at Rs 100, 200 for the public. Spectators trickling in. Several KL Rahul fans have made overnight journeys to get here today. Can the India opener set up a nice treat on a warm day? pic.twitter.com/C0uFtLf2nj — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) February 24, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Feb 24, 2026 08:34 AM IST Karnataka vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Live: Lalith Kalidas from Hubballi Good morning from Hubballi, Day 1 of the #ranjitrophy final. Conditions set for a really good batting day. All eyes will be on what Auqib Nabi and J&K can do on this strip against a stacked Karnataka side. pic.twitter.com/S7nbYADxHF — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) February 24, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The Indian Express' Lalith Kalidas is on the ground in Hubbali to cover the game. Here's his first dispatch from the stadium Feb 24, 2026 08:20 AM IST Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ranji Trophy final from Hubbali where Karnataka---loaded with batters like KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Gopal---will take on Jammu and Kashmir, who have been propelled into the final by their pace spearhead Auqib Nabi who has taken 55 scalps this season. J&K players Yudhvir Singh, Auqib Nabi and Karnataka captain Devdutt Padikkal in picture. (Credit: Express photo by Lalith Kalidas & BCCI/X) Ranji Trophy Final: J&K pacer Auqib Nabi’s India audition starts against Karnataka’s star-studded batting unit in title clash In its last four seasons, the Ranji Trophy has hosted seven finalists and four different winners. The revolving door of grinding pursuits has been kinder to Karnataka this year, marking a return to the final after 11 years, and J&K reaching their first in 67 years. But with each passing season, domestic red-ball performers and a Test cap have remained far apart, particularly on the seam-bowling front. (READ MORE)

