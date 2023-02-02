Ranji Trophy 2023 Quarter Final Live Updates: Day 3 of Ranji Trophy QFs begins

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Quarter Final Live Updates: In an act of bravery, Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari batted left-handed and defied the speedy Avesh Khan to add 26 runs for the 10th wicket to help the team reach 379 against Madhya Pradesh on the second day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Wednesday. Andhra then reduced the defending champions to 144 for 4 at stumps to seize control of the match.

Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Gharami struck half centuries as Bengal took a slender first innings lead against Jharkhand on day two of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Wednesday. After bowling Jharkhand out for 173, Bengal were 238 for 5 at the end of the second day with a crucial 65-run first innings lead.

Karnataka, riding on veteran all-rounder Shreyas Gopal’s unbeaten 103, took a massive 358-run lead against Uttarakhand on day two of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final match here on Wednesday.