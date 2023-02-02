scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Ranji Trophy 2023 Quarter Final Live Updates: Day 3 of Ranji Trophy QFs begins

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Live Score Updates: All to play for as Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals enter Day 3

By: Sports Desk
February 2, 2023 08:00 IST
Ranji Trophy 2023 | Ranji Trophy Quaterfinals | Ranji Trophy Live ScoreRanji Trophy Live Score: Day 3 of Ranji Quarterfinals on Thursday.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Quarter Final Live Updates:  In an act of bravery, Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari batted left-handed and defied the speedy Avesh Khan to add 26 runs for the 10th wicket to help the team reach 379 against Madhya Pradesh on the second day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Wednesday. Andhra then reduced the defending champions to 144 for 4 at stumps to seize control of the match.

Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Gharami struck half centuries as Bengal took a slender first innings lead against Jharkhand on day two of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Wednesday. After bowling Jharkhand out for 173, Bengal were 238 for 5 at the end of the second day with a crucial 65-run first innings lead.

Karnataka, riding on veteran all-rounder Shreyas Gopal’s unbeaten 103, took a massive 358-run lead against Uttarakhand on day two of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final match here on Wednesday.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Day 3 Live updates: Catch all the live action from Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal matches.

Never give up: Hanuma Vihari posts after batting left-handed due to wrist fracture in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal

Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari batting left-handed after suffering an injuring on the 2nd day of Ranji Trophy quarter final match against MP. (Videograbs)

During the 1st day of the Ranji Trophy quarter final match, Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari suffered an injury as the batter broke his wrist off an Avesh Khan bouncer.

After several attempts at swinging his bat, the veteran batter retired hurt while batting at 16 and walked off the field. He was then immediately taken to the hospital where scans confirmed that his wrist had fractured.

Despite the injury blow, Vihari walked in to bat on the second day of the game on Wednesday and scored 27 runs. The right-handed Vihari chose to bat left-handed due to the fracture. Not only this, he hit Avesh Khan for two consecutive boundaries during his painful stay.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 08:00 IST
