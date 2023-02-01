Ranji Trophy 2023 Quarter Final Live Updates: Centurion Karan Shinde departs, Mayank Agarwal caught out on 83, Abhimanyu Easwaran scores a 50

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Live Score Updates: Pacer Akash Deep led Bengal’s impressive show with a four-wicket haul as Jharkhand failed to last three full sessions and folded for a paltry 173 in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Eden Gardens here on Tuesday. The Bengal pace trio of Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar (3/61) and Ishan Porel (1/26) claimed seven wickets between them to revel in bowling-friendly conditions after the home team skipper Manoj Tiwary won a good toss.

Batting at number nine, bowler Parth Bhut shone with the bat and saved Saurashtra the blushes with a gritty century on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Punjab here. Bhut was yet to open his account when Saurashtra lost their eighth wicket for 147 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. However, thanks to the 25-year-old left-arm spinner’s unbeaten knock of 111 and his last-wicket partnership of 95 runs with Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (17), the hosts could stretch their total to 303 before getting bowled out with three overs still remaining in the day.

A fluent century by Ricky Bhui and his association with Karan Shinde helped Andhra overcome the blow dealt by skipper Hanuma Vihari’s injury on day one of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against defending champions Madhya Pradesh here. Thanks to Bhui’s unbeaten 115 and Shinde’s 83 not out, Andhra ended the day at a strong 262 for two. Sent in to bat by MP captain Aditya Shrivastava, the visiting team got off to a brisk start with C R Gnaneshwar (24) and Abhishek Reddy (22) adding 37 runs.