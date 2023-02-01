scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Ranji Trophy 2023 Quarter Final Live Updates: Centurion Karan Shinde departs, Mayank Agarwal caught out on 83, Abhimanyu Easwaran scores a 50

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Quarter Final Live Updates: All to play for on Day 2 of Ranji Trophy quartefinals.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: February 1, 2023 11:17 IST
Ranji Trophy 2023 | Ranji Trophy Quaterfinals | Ranji Trophy Live ScoreRanji Trophy Live Score: Day 2 of Ranji Trophy quarterfinals continues on Wednesday.

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Live Score Updates: Pacer Akash Deep led Bengal’s impressive show with a four-wicket haul as Jharkhand failed to last three full sessions and folded for a paltry 173 in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Eden Gardens here on Tuesday. The Bengal pace trio of Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar (3/61) and Ishan Porel (1/26) claimed seven wickets between them to revel in bowling-friendly conditions after the home team skipper Manoj Tiwary won a good toss.

Batting at number nine, bowler Parth Bhut shone with the bat and saved Saurashtra the blushes with a gritty century on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Punjab here. Bhut was yet to open his account when Saurashtra lost their eighth wicket for 147 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. However, thanks to the 25-year-old left-arm spinner’s unbeaten knock of 111 and his last-wicket partnership of 95 runs with Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (17), the hosts could stretch their total to 303 before getting bowled out with three overs still remaining in the day.

A fluent century by Ricky Bhui and his association with Karan Shinde helped Andhra overcome the blow dealt by skipper Hanuma Vihari’s injury on day one of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against defending champions Madhya Pradesh here. Thanks to Bhui’s unbeaten 115 and Shinde’s 83 not out, Andhra ended the day at a strong 262 for two. Sent in to bat by MP captain Aditya Shrivastava, the visiting team got off to a brisk start with C R Gnaneshwar (24) and Abhishek Reddy (22) adding 37 runs.

 

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Day 2 Live Updates: Catch all the live action from Day 2 of Ranji Trophy quarterfinal matches.

11:16 (IST)01 Feb 2023
Another 50 for Easwaran!

BEN vs JHA: Abhimanyu Easwaran continues his form, scores 50 runs in 80 balls. Bengal 78/1.

10:54 (IST)01 Feb 2023
Centurion Shinde departs!

MP vs AP: Anubhav Agarwal dismisses the centurion and breaks the 251-run partnership. Andhra 323/3 (102).

10:36 (IST)01 Feb 2023
Fifty for Prabhsimran!

SAU vs PUN: Prabhsimran Singh hits 50 runs in 52 balls. Punjab are 72/0.

10:27 (IST)01 Feb 2023
Century for Shinde!

MP vs AP: Karan Shinde brings up 100 runs in 254 balls. Andhra going strong at 306/2.

10:08 (IST)01 Feb 2023
Mayank Agarwal departs!

KAR vs CAU: Mayank Agarwal departs after scoring 83 off 109 balls. Karnataka 159/1

09:24 (IST)01 Feb 2023
Parth controls Saurashtra’s fear with 111* at No 9

09:19 (IST)01 Feb 2023
Ricky Bhui’s best Ranji year continues

09:18 (IST)01 Feb 2023
Hello and welcome

Welcome to our live blog on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. 

