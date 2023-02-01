Ranji Trophy 2023 Quarter Final Live Updates: Centurion Karan Shinde departs, Mayank Agarwal caught out on 83, Abhimanyu Easwaran scores a 50

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Live Score Updates: Pacer Akash Deep led Bengal’s impressive show with a four-wicket haul as Jharkhand failed to last three full sessions and folded for a paltry 173 in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Eden Gardens here on Tuesday. The Bengal pace trio of Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar (3/61) and Ishan Porel (1/26) claimed seven wickets between them to revel in bowling-friendly conditions after the home team skipper Manoj Tiwary won a good toss.
Batting at number nine, bowler Parth Bhut shone with the bat and saved Saurashtra the blushes with a gritty century on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Punjab here. Bhut was yet to open his account when Saurashtra lost their eighth wicket for 147 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. However, thanks to the 25-year-old left-arm spinner’s unbeaten knock of 111 and his last-wicket partnership of 95 runs with Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (17), the hosts could stretch their total to 303 before getting bowled out with three overs still remaining in the day.
A fluent century by Ricky Bhui and his association with Karan Shinde helped Andhra overcome the blow dealt by skipper Hanuma Vihari’s injury on day one of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against defending champions Madhya Pradesh here. Thanks to Bhui’s unbeaten 115 and Shinde’s 83 not out, Andhra ended the day at a strong 262 for two. Sent in to bat by MP captain Aditya Shrivastava, the visiting team got off to a brisk start with C R Gnaneshwar (24) and Abhishek Reddy (22) adding 37 runs.
BEN vs JHA: Abhimanyu Easwaran continues his form, scores 50 runs in 80 balls. Bengal 78/1.
MP vs AP: Anubhav Agarwal dismisses the centurion and breaks the 251-run partnership. Andhra 323/3 (102).
SAU vs PUN: Prabhsimran Singh hits 50 runs in 52 balls. Punjab are 72/0.
MP vs AP: Karan Shinde brings up 100 runs in 254 balls. Andhra going strong at 306/2.
KAR vs CAU: Mayank Agarwal departs after scoring 83 off 109 balls. Karnataka 159/1
WHILE playing cricket all these years, Saurashtra’s No 9 Parth Bhut always wished for a day in his life when he could replicate an innings like MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli’s. He dreamt of an outing on the pitch where he bats with fellow tailenders and rescues his team. Tuesday will be a day long remembered. All those years of visualisation finally turned to reality, as Bhut found a situation against Punjab where rescuing was required. There was no target in coloured clothing, but a Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at stake with his team struggling to post a decent first innings total. [Read More]
Ever since Ricky Bhui walked into the Andhra team as a 17-year-old, he has had to deal with expectations. Coming from a state where only three players have donned the national colours so far, Bhui was touted as an India material from the outset. A century on his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy added to his growing status in Andhra. And almost 10 years since his debut, Bhui is at a stage of his career where he is still waiting for that one break-through season. [Read More]
