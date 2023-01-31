scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Ranji Trophy 2023 Quarterfinals Live Updates: First day of Ranji QFs begins

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Live Score Updates: Bengal and Karnataka start favourites in the other Ranji Trophy quarter-finals.

By: Sports Desk
January 31, 2023 08:00 IST
Ranji Trophy 2023 | Ranji Trophy Quaterfinals | Ranji Trophy Live ScoreRanji Trophy Live Score: Quarterfinal stage begins on Tuesday.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Quarterfinals Live Updates: For the second consecutive season Bengal and Jharkhand face-off in the quarterfinals. They entered the knockouts in contrasting styles and Bengal start as favourites thanks to an all-round squad that includes the experienced skipper Manoj Tiwary and Anustup Majumdar who are looking to get their hands on the trophy. With a potent attack at disposal, they should challenge Jharkhand on every front, who come into the game on the back of a defeat to Karnataka. Jharkhand need to play out of their skin to upstage Bengal.

The absence of Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat and Ravindra Jadeja has made this an even contest. This has been a mixed season so far for Saurashtra who defeated Mumbai but went on to lose to Andhra and Tamil Nadu. So going into the match, they need to bring their A game against a young Punjab side, who have reached this far thanks to a combined show.

None of their batsmen have had a standout season and similarly their bowlers have just about done the job. Yet they have managed to get this far. Conditions at Rajkot will test the young batting line up led by Abhishek Sharma.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Live Updates: Catch all the live action from the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals below.

The unlikely Ranji contenders: Andhra reach quarters on pluck and little bit of luck

Andhra has reached the quarterfinals of Ranji Trophy. (Twitter)

Since the start of the last decade, Andhra have made it to the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals only twice. The first time was in 2014/15 when they lost to Maharashtra. In 2019/20, they lost out on the first-innings lead to Saurashtra. And now they are here again, hoping to get third time lucky as they take on defending champions Madhya Pradesh at Indore with a hope of making the semi-finals for the first time.

Placed in Group B alongside Saurashtra, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Assam and Hyderabad, Andhra were not even fancied to qualify at the start. And even when the last round of league matches began last week, Andhra were rank outsiders to make the quarterfinals. They were in the fourth spot with Maharashtra and Mumbai ahead of them. When they defeated Assam by an innings in their last match to get a bonus point, they were still not assured of a place. Resigned to fate, some of the players had already left for home, fully believing the season was over as the probability of Mumbai and Maharashtra ending with the same first innings total being very small.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 08:00 IST
