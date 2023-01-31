Ranji Trophy 2023 Quarterfinals Live Updates: First day of Ranji QFs begins

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Quarterfinals Live Updates: For the second consecutive season Bengal and Jharkhand face-off in the quarterfinals. They entered the knockouts in contrasting styles and Bengal start as favourites thanks to an all-round squad that includes the experienced skipper Manoj Tiwary and Anustup Majumdar who are looking to get their hands on the trophy. With a potent attack at disposal, they should challenge Jharkhand on every front, who come into the game on the back of a defeat to Karnataka. Jharkhand need to play out of their skin to upstage Bengal.
The absence of Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat and Ravindra Jadeja has made this an even contest. This has been a mixed season so far for Saurashtra who defeated Mumbai but went on to lose to Andhra and Tamil Nadu. So going into the match, they need to bring their A game against a young Punjab side, who have reached this far thanks to a combined show.
None of their batsmen have had a standout season and similarly their bowlers have just about done the job. Yet they have managed to get this far. Conditions at Rajkot will test the young batting line up led by Abhishek Sharma.