Ranji Trophy 2023 Quarterfinals Live Updates: First day of Ranji QFs begins

The unlikely Ranji contenders: Andhra reach quarters on pluck and little bit of luck

Andhra has reached the quarterfinals of Ranji Trophy. (Twitter)

Since the start of the last decade, Andhra have made it to the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals only twice. The first time was in 2014/15 when they lost to Maharashtra. In 2019/20, they lost out on the first-innings lead to Saurashtra. And now they are here again, hoping to get third time lucky as they take on defending champions Madhya Pradesh at Indore with a hope of making the semi-finals for the first time.

Placed in Group B alongside Saurashtra, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Assam and Hyderabad, Andhra were not even fancied to qualify at the start. And even when the last round of league matches began last week, Andhra were rank outsiders to make the quarterfinals. They were in the fourth spot with Maharashtra and Mumbai ahead of them. When they defeated Assam by an innings in their last match to get a bonus point, they were still not assured of a place. Resigned to fate, some of the players had already left for home, fully believing the season was over as the probability of Mumbai and Maharashtra ending with the same first innings total being very small.