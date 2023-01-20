scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Ranji Trophy 2023: Andhra beat Saurashtra, TN thump Assam

Bengal pacer Akash Deep returned with a career-best 10-wicket match haul as Bengal stormed into quarterfinals.

(File)
Andhra beat Saurashtra by 150 runs

Spinner Lalith Mohan, who had a five-for in the first innings, grabbed a six-wicket haul (6/58) in the second essay as Andhra beat Saurashtra by 150 runs. Brief Scores: Andhra 415 and 164 for 7 decl in 45 overs beat Saurashtra 237 and 192 in 56.2 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 91; Lalith Mohan 6/58) by 150 runs.


TN thump Assam

Tamil Nadu defeated Assam by an innings 70 runs to register their first outright win of the season. Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 540 vs Assam 266 and 204 in 88.1 overs (Rishav Das 58; Ajith Ram 5/70)

Chandigarh grab three points

Chandigarh secured three points by virtue of first-innings lead from a drawn game against Railways after a truncated final day.

Brief Scores: Railways 386 all out & 71 for 1 in 17 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 33 not out) drew with Chandigarh 485 for 8 declared in 149 overs (Manan Vohra 126, Gaurav Puri 102 not out, Kunal Mahajan 83; Himanshu Sangwan 3/64)

Akash Deep bags ten-wicket haul

Bengal pacer Akash Deep returned with a career-best 10-wicket match haul as Bengal stormed into quarterfinals with am innings and 50-run victory over Haryana. Brief Scores: Bengal 419 and Haryana 163 and f/o 206 (Yuvraj Singh 78, Chaitanya Bishnoi 55; Akash Deep 5/51, Mukesh Kumar 3/62, Ishan Porel 2/42)

Karnataka-Kerala share points

Karnataka gained three points after its Ranji Trophy Group C match against Kerala petered out to a draw. Brief Scores: Kerala 342 all out & 96 for 4 (Sachin Baby 37 not out) drew Karnataka 485 for 9

Rajasthan drub Chhattisgarh

Rajasthan trounced Chhattisgarh by 167 runs. Brief Scores: Rajasthan 360 all out and 268 for 3 declared Mahipal Lomror 130) beat Chhattisgarh 199 all out & 262 all out in 83.4 overs (AG Tiwary 51, Shanshank Singh 51, Sumit Ruikar 47, MJ Suthar 6/116)

Goa beat Services

Goa registered an impressive innings win over Services at Palam. Services, who were 139 for 2 overnight, saw opener Ravi Chauhan score a valiant ton but that could not prevent the team from going down by an innings as they were dismissed for 304. Brief Scores: Services 175 all out in 59.2 overs and 304 all out in 91 overs lost to Goa 483 for 9 declared in 155.2 overs

Jharkhand win by 10 wickets

Jharkhand eased to a 10-wicket win over Puducherry, knocking off the target of 70 in the 27th over. Brief Scores: Pondicherry 231 all out and 250 all out lost to Jharkhand 412 all out and 73 for no loss in 26.2 overs (Kumar Deobrat 38 not out).

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 20:57 IST
