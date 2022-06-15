Ranji Trophy 2022 Semifinals, Day 2 Live: MP, Mumbai look to build on strong start

Ranji Trophy 2022 Semifinals, Day 2 Live Score, Streaming, and Updates: Mumbai have slight upper hand against Uttar Pradesh

Ranji Trophy 2022 Semifinals, Day 2 Live Score, Streaming, and Updates: Record champions Mumbai, who are back to their ruthless best, face a high on confidence Uttar Pradesh in what promises to be an intriguing semifinal of the Ranji Trophy, beginning on Tuesday. The in-form Mumbai batters will be up against a varied UP attack, which will be bolstered by the addition of pacer Mohsin Khan.