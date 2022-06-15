Ranji Trophy 2022 Semifinals, Day 2 Live: MP, Mumbai look to build on strong start

Ranji Trophy 2022 Semifinals, Day 2 Live Score, Streaming, and Updates: Madhya Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter Himanshu Mantri hogged the limelight on the first day of their Ranji Trophy semi-final against Bengal as his unbeaten 134 steered the team to 271 for six. In the other match, left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his good form and hit a responsible hundred to propel Mumbai to 260/5 on the first day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
Live Blog
Post a tough start, the most decorated team in Ranji Trophy history got back into the game courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal (100) and Hardik Tamore (51). Sarfaraz Khan also looked good during his 40 off 52 deliveries.
An impressive hundred from Himanshu Mantri (134* off 280). The opener added 123 runs for the fifth wicket with Akshat Raghuvanshi (63 off 81), before the latter was picked up by Akash Deep who finished the day with two wickets.
Welcome to the live coverage of the Ranji Trophy semifinals between Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh. Catch all the live action here.